Ireland vs Tonga referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Wayne Barnes?

England’s Wayne Barnes is one of the officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The vastly-experienced referee has taken charge of more than 100 international games, a record tally.

Having made his tournament debut in France in 2007, Barnes is back for a fifth edition of the men’s World Cup.

A qualified barrister, Barnes is a partner in law firm Squire Patton Boggs when not on the pitch officiating.

He became the Rugby Football Union’s youngest ever elite referee in 2005, and has gone on to officiate more than 250 Premiership matches.

Barnes’ debut World Cup ended in controversy, with New Zealand fans unhappy about a perceived forward pass that went unspotted by the referee during their quarter-final exit to the hosts in 2007.

But the 44-year-old Gloucestershire ref has since established himself as perhaps the most prominent and popular on-field official in the sport.

He may be a strong contender to take charge of a first Rugby World Cup final this year - provided England don’t make it.

Which games is Wayne Barnes refereeing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Ireland v Tonga – Pool B (16 September, Nantes)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng)

ARs: Matthew Carley (Eng) & Craig Evans (Wal)

TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)

Wales v Australia – Pool C (24 September, Lyon)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng)

ARs: Luke Pearce (Eng) & Christophe Ridley (Eng)

TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)

Scotland v Romania – Pool B (30 September, Lille)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng)

ARs: Andrew Brace (Ire) & Chris Busby (Ire)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZ)

New Zealand v Uruguay – Pool A (5 October, Lyon)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng)

ARs: Matthew Carley (Eng) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)