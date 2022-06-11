Is Saracens vs Harlequins on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premiership Rugby semi-final

Everything you need to know as the London rivals battle for a place in next week’s Premiership Rugby final

Saturday 11 June 2022 07:59
Reigning Gallagher Premiership champions Harlequins travel to the StoneX Stadium this afternoon to take on Saracens with a place in the 2021-22 Premiership Rugby final at stake.

Quins delighted the rugby world as their all-action, free-flowing attacking style delivered a shock title 12 months ago and they earned themselves a place in the knockout stages once more by finishing third in the regular-season table.

They were seven points behind today’s second-placed opponents Saracens, who are playing with a chip on their shoulder after earning promotion back to the top flight 12 months ago, having been relegated to the Championship for salary cap breaches a year prior.

They are a team on a mission and a star-studded line-up replete with England internationals such as Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell, Mako Vunipola and Max Malins may well lead them to a fifth Premiership title in eight years but getting past their Marcus Smith-inspired London rivals will be no easy task.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first Premiership Rugby semi-final.

When is Saracens vs Harlequins?

The match will be played at the StoneX Stadium in north London, on Saturday 11 June at 1:30pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 1pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Daly, Tompkins, Malins; Farrell (capt), Davies; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Swinson, McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Clarey, Isiekwe, Christie, Van Zyl, Lozowski, Taylor

Harlequins: Jones; Green, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Symons, Tizard, Lewies (capt), Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Kerrod, Louw, Jurevicius, Lawday, Gjaltema, Allan, Northmore

Odds

Saracens win - 2/5

Draw - 25/1

Harlequins win - 13/5

Prediction

Harlequins have the attacking firepower to beat any team in the league and will be desperate to defend their title but home advantage and a ruthlessness to their play will narrowly see Saracens through to the final. Saracens 33-27 Harlequins.

