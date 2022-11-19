Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland will try to put the heartbreak of last week’s narrow defeat to the All Blacks behind them as they welcome Argentina to Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon for their final fixture of the autumn internationals.

Gregor Townsend’s men came agonisingly close to a first-ever win over New Zealand, only to see the game slip away at the death as they fell to a 31-23 defeat in Edinburgh.

That came a fortnight after a similarly frustrating 16-15 loss to Australia and although they did record a victory over Fiji in between, the Scots are looking for a statement win over an Argentina team with whom they have unfinished business.

The two sides contested an enthralling three-match series in South America over the summer as the Pumas won the first Test to end a five-game losing streak against their opponents before Scotland hit back with a convincing victory in Salta but the decider saw Michael Cheika’s men edge a thriller in Santiago del Estero 34-31. What will Saturday’s rematch hold?

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Scotland vs Argentina?

The match will kick off at 3.15pm GMT on Saturday 19 November at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Like all the 2022 autumn internationals, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Gregor Townsend makes just two changes to the starting XV that pushed New Zealand so close a week ago, with both enforced.

Glasgow loose forward and former Australia international Jack Dempsey makes his first start at No.8 in place of Hamish Watson, who is suffering from concussion as Matt Fagerson switches to blindside while captain Jamie Ritchie starts on the other flank. The other alteration sees Jonny Gray stepping in for his suspended brother Richie in a straight second-row swap.

It means Finn Russell has kept hold of the No 10 jersey for the match after returning to the fold last week having not initially been selected for the autumn internationals squad.

Michael Cheika has made four changes to the Argentina starting XV, with Julian Montoya recovering from a rib complaint to return as skipper at the expense of Agustin Creevy.

Prop Eduardo Bello replaces Francisco Gomez Kodela, Matias Orlando starts at outside centre and Newcastle Falcons winger Mateo Carreras is not involved in the matchday 23 at all, with 25-year-old Bautista Delguy earning the start instead.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Sione Tuipolutu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ali Price; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Fraser Brown, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Jonny Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Jamie Ritchie (captain), 8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Murphy Walker, 19. Glen Young, 20. Andy Christie, 21. Ben White, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Cameron Redpath

Argentina XV: 15. Juan Cruz Mallia, 14. Bautista Delguy, 13. Matías Orlando, 12. Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11. Emiliano Boffelli, 10. Santiago Carreras, 9. Gonzalo Bertranou; 1. Thomas Gallo, 2. Julian Montoya (captain), 3. Eduardo Bello, 4. Matías Alemanno, 5. Tomás Lavanini, 6. Juan Martín González, 7. Marcos Kremer, 8. Pablo Matera

Replacements: 16. Ignacio Ruiz, 17. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18. Santiago Medrano, 19. Lucas Paulos, 20. Facundo Isa, 21. Lautaro Velez-Bazan, 22. Nicolas Sanchez, 23. Matías Moroni

Odds

Scotland: 4/6

Draw: 22/1

Argentina: 6/4