Is Scotland vs Argentina on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international
Gregor Townsend’s side want revenge after a narrow series defeat to the Pumas over the summer
Scotland will be gunning for revenge over Argentina when the teams meet at Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon for their final fixture of the autumn internationals.
The two sides contested an enthralling three-match series in South America over the summer as the Pumas won the first Test to end a five-game losing streak against their opponents before Scotland hit back with a convincing victory in Salta but the decider saw Argentina edge a thriller in Santiago del Estero 34-31.
Since then, it has been a frustrating autumn for Gregor Townsend’s troops as they endured narrow defeats to both Australia and New Zealand - coming perilously close to an historic victory over the All Blacks last weekend before falling to a 31-23 defeat - although they did beat Fiji in between.
Meanwhile, Michael Cheika’s Pumas notched a memorable 30-29 win over England at Twickenham to kick off their campaign but couldn’t follow that up against beleaguered Wales in Cardiff as they went down 20-13 to set up an intriguing encounter in Edinburgh.
Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:
When is Scotland vs Argentina?
The match will kick off at 3.15pm GMT on Saturday 19 November at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.
How can I watch it?
Like all the 2022 autumn internationals, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Gregor Townsend makes just two changes to the starting XV that pushed New Zealand so close a week ago, with both enforced.
Glasgow loose forward and former Australia international Jack Dempsey makes his first start at No.8 in place of Hamish Watson, who is suffering from concussion as Matt Fagerson switches to blindside while captain Jamie Ritchie starts on the other flank. The other alteration sees Jonny Gray stepping in for his suspended brother Richie in a straight second-row swap.
It means Finn Russell has kept hold of the No 10 jersey for the match after returning to the fold last week having not initially been selected for the autumn internationals squad.
Michael Cheika has made four changes to the Argentina starting XV, with Julian Montoya recovering from a rib complaint to return as skipper at the expense of Agustin Creevy.
Prop Eduardo Bello replaces Francisco Gomez Kodela, Matias Orlando starts at outside centre and Newcastle Falcons winger Mateo Carreras is not involved in the matchday 23 at all, with 25-year-old Bautista Delguy earning the start instead.
Line-ups
Scotland XV: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Sione Tuipolutu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ali Price; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Fraser Brown, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Jonny Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Jamie Ritchie (captain), 8. Jack Dempsey
Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Murphy Walker, 19. Glen Young, 20. Andy Christie, 21. Ben White, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Cameron Redpath
Argentina XV: 15. Juan Cruz Mallia, 14. Bautista Delguy, 13. Matías Orlando, 12. Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11. Emiliano Boffelli, 10. Santiago Carreras, 9. Gonzalo Bertranou; 1. Thomas Gallo, 2. Julian Montoya (captain), 3. Eduardo Bello, 4. Matías Alemanno, 5. Tomás Lavanini, 6. Juan Martín González, 7. Marcos Kremer, 8. Pablo Matera
Replacements: 16. Ignacio Ruiz, 17. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18. Santiago Medrano, 19. Lucas Paulos, 20. Facundo Isa, 21. Lautaro Velez-Bazan, 22. Nicolas Sanchez, 23. Matías Moroni
Odds
Scotland: 4/6
Draw: 22/1
Argentina: 6/4
