Six Nations: Eddie Jones says Scotland carry burden of being 'red-hot favourites'

Follow live coverage as Scotland host England in what promises to be a thrilling Six Nations contest at Murrayfield.

Saturday’s hosts have won three of the last four meetings between the two old rivals and while bookmakers are backing England to win this time, it is long been known as a fixture full of pitfalls. For the visitors Tom Curry steps in as captain after injury ruled Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes out of contention with the 23-year-old back row becoming the country’s youngest skipper since Will Carling in 1988. Marcus Smith has held off the challenge of George Ford to continue at fly-half in what is an attacking selection from head coach Eddie Jones.

The swirling wind and driving rain forecast for the game should play into Scottish hands with Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg well versed in the nuances of kicking in difficult conditions at Murrayfield. Jones insists the stage is set for Gregor Townsend’s team, but also wonders if they can deliver. “It’s the first time I’ve had the experience of going up there when Scotland have been red-hot favourites. They’re expected to win,” Jones said ahead of this one.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis in the live blog below: