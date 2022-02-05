Scotland vs England LIVE: Six Nations rugby build-up ahead of Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield
Follow live coverage as Scotland host England in what promises to be a thrilling Six Nations contest at Murrayfield.
Saturday’s hosts have won three of the last four meetings between the two old rivals and while bookmakers are backing England to win this time, it is long been known as a fixture full of pitfalls. For the visitors Tom Curry steps in as captain after injury ruled Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes out of contention with the 23-year-old back row becoming the country’s youngest skipper since Will Carling in 1988. Marcus Smith has held off the challenge of George Ford to continue at fly-half in what is an attacking selection from head coach Eddie Jones.
The swirling wind and driving rain forecast for the game should play into Scottish hands with Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg well versed in the nuances of kicking in difficult conditions at Murrayfield. Jones insists the stage is set for Gregor Townsend’s team, but also wonders if they can deliver. “It’s the first time I’ve had the experience of going up there when Scotland have been red-hot favourites. They’re expected to win,” Jones said ahead of this one.
Follow all the latest updates and analysis in the live blog below:
H/T: Ireland 10-0 Wales
Ireland rather dominated that first 40 minutes and will be disappointed not have made their superiority count. They have offered far greater attacking thrust and but for two Johnny Sexton misses from the tee the margin would be much wider.
To give credit to Wales, they have managed to stall Ireland well inside the 22 since conceding in the opening five minutes, but the visitors have been lacklustre in attack and unsure defensively in the wider channels. A ten-point margin will be relatively pleasing for Wayne Pivac, though the Wales coach will hope for far more out of his players in the second half.
HALF TIME: IRELAND 10-0 WALES
Ireland 10-0 Wales, 40 minutes
Taken down at the lineout and the time ticks by. Wales boot the ball for some fortunate fans by the corner and that’ll do us.
Ireland 10-0 Wales, 39 minutes
A trademark play from Ireland as Johnny Sexton is released on the wraparound, waiting for Garry Ringrose to do the carrying to preserve Sexton’s hands for the next phase.
Good continuity from Ireland, up beyond ten phases and retaining their quick ball. Wales defending well, though, with Aaron Wainwright making a strong chop tackle to stall the home side.
Something different from Jamison Gibson-Park, lifting a pass in the vague direction Mack Hansen after finding the road closed on an exploratory dart from the base of a ruck. Not quite in the right postcode - through Hansen’s hands and into touch and with a minute to go until half-time, that could be that for the serious action of the first 40 minutes.
Ireland 10-0 Wales, 37 minutes
The resulting scrum is more Jackson Pollock than Georges Seurat and Jaco Peyper penalises Wales for causing a rather messy collapse. Ireland kick into Welsh territory.
Ireland 10-0 Wales, 36 minutes
Ireland’s aerial kleptomaniacs strike again as another Ryan Elias throw goes awry, Caelan Doris putting pressure on Aaron Wainwright, who is deemed to have knocked on.
Ireland 10-0 Wales, 35 minutes
More exploitation out wide from Ireland with Hugo Keenan shoving an offload between two tacklers on to a stooping Josh van der Flier. But the ball spills free just as they look to capitalise on the momentum and Wales will clear.
Louis Rees-Zammit kicks long and chases hard after it, forcing Ireland to kick into touch short of halfway. A decent defensive reset from Wales but Ireland look likely to properly unlock them at some stage.
Rees-Zammit is grimacing, by the way, with that heavy strapping still apparent on his ankle. Also hobbled is Johnny Sexton - and more seriously, requiring a visit from the Irish medics. He’ll be fine to continue after some treatment.
Ireland 10-0 Wales, 34 minutes
Mack Hansen has been really sharp so far. He is being brought off his wing regularly to add extra options behind the Johnny Sexton-Garry Ringrose axis and a little shimmy allows him to inject some pace into the Ireland attack, accentuated by a similar step from Sexton in the next phase.
Ireland 10-0 Wales, 32 minutes
Wales still look to be have reasonable speed of ball but are struggling to make significant dents in a well-formed green wall. Josh Adams pounces on an apparent knock-on to make a metre or two along the left touchline but that is the greatest progress the Welsh make in a minute-long meander. A knock-on from Louis Rees-Zammit is spotted, and that’ll be that for the movement. Ireland scrum.
Ireland 10-0 Wales, 30 minutes
After a false scrum start, Tomos Williams feeds the scrum and quickly extracts the ball, spotting Josh van der Flier slow off the scrum and darting into the half-space.
Wales go flat to the line with forward carriers but miss their cleanout. Jack Conan is over-the-top of the ball in an illustration straight out of a turnover textbook. Holding on - penalty to Ireland.
