Scotland play host to the latest edition of the Calcutta Cup when they welcome England to Murrayfield this afternoon in what should be an even and entertaining Six Nations clash.

Gregor Townsend’s side have been inconsistent through their opening two matches so far. They stormed to 27-0 lead against a youthful Wales team in Cardiff only to cling on for a narrow one-point victory. Last time out they were controversially beaten 20-16 by France when they were denied a dramatic last-gasp winning try and will want to rectify that defeat with a showstopping victory over England.

Steve Borthwick has a job on his hands to mastermind a win for his side who have been second-best in this fixture across three of the previous four outings but a solid start to the championship has given them some momentum. Two wins from their two matches, against Italy and Wales, has set a foundation for an unlikely grand slam but England will know they need to vastly improve against the Scots to beat them in their own backyard.

