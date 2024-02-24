Scotland v England LIVE: Six Nations build-up and updates from Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield
Steve Borthwick’s men seek to continue their winning run as they travel to Edinburgh for the Calcutta Cup clash
Scotland play host to the latest edition of the Calcutta Cup when they welcome England to Murrayfield this afternoon in what should be an even and entertaining Six Nations clash.
Gregor Townsend’s side have been inconsistent through their opening two matches so far. They stormed to 27-0 lead against a youthful Wales team in Cardiff only to cling on for a narrow one-point victory. Last time out they were controversially beaten 20-16 by France when they were denied a dramatic last-gasp winning try and will want to rectify that defeat with a showstopping victory over England.
Steve Borthwick has a job on his hands to mastermind a win for his side who have been second-best in this fixture across three of the previous four outings but a solid start to the championship has given them some momentum. Two wins from their two matches, against Italy and Wales, has set a foundation for an unlikely grand slam but England will know they need to vastly improve against the Scots to beat them in their own backyard.
Scotland vs England prediction
Both teams have encountered close contests in each of their two Six Nations matches so far and this one should be no different.
Home advantage and a strong track record in recent clashes makes Scotland the favourites and they should have enough quality in the forward line to claim a narrow win.
Scotland 20-18 England.
England line-up
England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Danny Care, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 George Furbank.
Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 George Martin, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South; 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
Scotland line-up
Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Blair Kinghorn.
Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Andy Christie; 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.
Scotland vs England team news
Blair Kinghorn returns to the Scotland side after overcoming injury, with Kyle Steyn also returning to the starting back three having been a late scratch against France due to the impending arrival of his newborn daughter. Former skipper Jamie Ritchie is brought back on the blindside to complement Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey in the back row, with Matt Fagerson out of the squad entirely.
England also switch full-backs, though Freddie Steward’s demotion comes as more of a surprise after a strong performance in the win over Wales. George Furbank is preferred to the Leicester man after an impressive season leading Northampton to the top of the Premiership table, and offers an extra pair of distributing hands with Ollie Lawrence in to add carrying potency in midfield after injury. Danny Care replaces the injured Alex Mitchell at scrum half and wins his 99th cap, while George Martin returns to the bench.
How to watch Scotland vs England
Scotland vs England is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 24 February.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Scotland vs England
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Six Nations action. Ireland host Wales in the afternoon’s early kick off before a huge clash between Scotland and England.
The Scots host the latest edition of the Calcutta Cup still reeling from a controversial defeat to France two weeks ago when they were denied a last minute try to win the game. Gregor Townsend’s side will hope to bounceback against the auld enemy and given their recent record in Six Nations clashes with England they will be very confident.
England, in comparison, have won both of their opening matches though neither win was convincing. A soild and well drilled Italy held them at bay in Rome though Steve Borthwick’s men edged to a 27-24 win. They then needed to fight back against Wales to secure a two-point victory over the Dragons last time out.
Scotland have had the edge in this fixture of late but England may be turning a corner in form and style meaning this one should be a scorcher.
We’ll have all the build-up throughout the day stick with us until kick off at 4.45pm.
Scotland v England - LIVE
