Scotland v England referee: Who is Six Nations official Andrew Brace?

Andrew Brace will referee Scotland vs England at Murrayfield in round three of the 2024 Six Nations.

Born in Cardiff, Brace represents the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) after a childhood spent between Wales and Ireland.

A former community rugby officer for Munster, the 35-year-old represented Belgium during a brief international playing career, qualifying for the country via his father’s family.

He made his debut in the then-Pro 14, now known as the United Rugby Championship, in 2015, and two years later started refereeing test matches.

In 2020, he oversaw both the Pro 14 final and the Autumn Nations Cup decider between England and France at Twickenham.

An assistant in 2019, Brace made his World Cup debut with the whistle last year, taking charge of three pool fixtures as the sole IRFU referee in France.

He will have a couple more Irish reprsentatives on hand at Murrayfield for the Calcutta Cup, with Chris Busby and Eoghan Cross his assistants. Experienced South African Marius Jonker is the TMO.

Match officials for Scotland vs England, Saturday 24 February (4.45pm GMT, Murrayfield)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)

Assistant Referees: Chris Busby (Ire) & Eoghan Cross (Ire)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)