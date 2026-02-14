Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Auld enemies Scotland and England collide in a crucial Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

It was an unwelcome Six Nations start for Gregor Townsend and his side in a rainy Rome, with a loss to Italy piling pressure on the under-fire Scotland head coach.

Townsend’s team have a fine recent record in this fixture, though suffered a narrow defeat last year at Twickenham as Finn Russell missed late on from the tee.

England’s title hopes could well be derailed, though, at a ground that has provided plenty of unhappy memories of late.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs England?

The Calcutta Cup clash is due to kick off at 4.40pm GMT on Saturday 14 February at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4.10pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

There are four chances to the Scotland side, all in the pack, as Gregor Townsend wields the axe after the defeat to Italy. Nathan McBeth earns a surprise start at loosehead, with Pierre Schoeman’s demotion meaning and a neck injury to Ewan Ashman meaning there is no Edinburgh player in the starting side.

Former captain Jamie Ritchie is back on the blindside, though, and the back three are trusted to go again with Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn once more left out.

Steve Borthwick names a settled England side after securing a 12th successive win. Captain Maro Itoje returns in the second row at the expense of Alex Coles, while there is a swap at hooker as Jamie George, stand-in skipper against Wales, and Luke Cowan-Dickie trade starting and bench roles.

Among the replacements is a fit-again Fin Smith, who will provide fly half and centre cover as six forwards are again readied to make an impact.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Nathan McBeth, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Gregor Brown, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Jamie Dobie, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (capt.), 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Tom Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Dave Cherry, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Matt Fagerson; 21 George Horne, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Darcy Graham.

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Henry Arundell, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Tommy Freeman, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock; 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Fin Smith.