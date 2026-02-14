Scotland vs England live: Calcutta Cup rivals collide in key Six Nations clash
Will England’s winning run continue in Edinburgh?
Scotland and England renew their Calcutta Cup rivalry in a crucial Six Nations clash.
Edinburgh has been no happy place for visiting English teams of late, but a side on a run of 12 consecutive victories have travelled north confident they can correct their recent errors at Murrayfield. An opening thrashing of Wales represented a useful start to the campaign for Steve Borthwick’s side, but the task gets significantly tougher today.
Scotland have won three of the last four meetings with the Auld Enemy here, though have endured a difficult week. Head coach Gregor Townsend is under growing scrutiny after a defeat to Italy in Rome and links with a role at Newcastle, though this fixture has given the former fly half plenty to cheer about in the past — and another claiming of the Calcutta Cup would be most timely.
Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield with our live blog below:
Ben Earl has revealed England have been referencing the end of their Calcutta Cup slump last year to help overturn another unwanted statistic against Scotland.
Steve Borthwick’s team are seeking their first victory at Murrayfield since 2020 when they run out for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash between the international game’s oldest rivals.
Scotland have dominated the fixture over the last eight years, winning five times and drawing once, and it was only in 2025 that England were able to wrestle back control of the Calcutta Cup having seen it return to Edinburgh in 2021.
A grim 16-15 triumph at Allianz Stadium was the second step on their current 12-Test winning run and Earl insists it was a crucial turning point.
Scotland, meanwhile, have freshened up their pack.
There is a settled look to the England side today:
Maro Itoje has challenged England to be the “aggressors” in their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland as they seek to further their Six Nations title hopes.
England arrive at Murrayfield on a run of 12 consecutive victories but needing to correct a troublesome recent record in this fixture, with Scotland winning three of their last four meetings in Edinburgh.
Itoje lifted the Calcutta Cup for the first time after a narrow victory at Twickenham last year, but knows that the challenge will be greater here.
“I want us to be aggressive, accurate, and play with confidence,” Itoje said. “It is going to be a very physical game. Every time we play them and every time we play them up here it’s always a physical game.
Murrayfield has been a place of bad memories for England of late - but they are confident they can banish their Edinburgh ghosts.
Auld rivalries will be renewed as Scotland and England clash for the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield. A famous fixture has swung in the hosts favour in Edinburgh in recent years, but Steve Borthwick’s side travel north full of confidence after 12 straight wins and looking to pile more pressure on home boss Gregor Townsend.
Kick off is at 4.40pm GMT.
