Scotland vs Fiji LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international
Gregor Townsend’s side are looking to bounce back at Murrayfield from a narrow defeat to Australia last week
Scotland will hope to bounce back from their painful defeat to Australia as they take on Fiji in their second autumn international this afternoon.
Blair Kinghorn had the chance to score the match-winning penalty against Australia at Murrayfield last weekend but pulled his kick wide as the hosts were beaten. Kinghorn has been backed to bounce back following his miss, which came after the fly-half scored a sensational try in his outing as starting No 10 in the absence of Finn Russell - although Kinghorn has been replaced in the starting line-up by Adam Hastings for today’s clash with the Pacific island nation.
“It’s important that we get behind him because he did a lot of stuff really well. I back Blair,” said Jamie Ritchie following his first match as captain. “I’ve seen what he can do week in and week out. I’m confident he will bounce back and be great next week.”
Follow all the action as Scotland take on Fiji at Murrayfield with our blog:
Scotland vs Fiji
We’ve already had a pulsating day of drama in Auckland, where New Zealand and England have scraped into the World Cup final, and now it is over to the men to take up the charge.
It really is a hectic autumn ahead, five weeks chock full of international rugby with the action kicking off in earnest today after that Edinburgh hors d’oeuvre seven days ago. Let’s get to it...
Autumn internationals take centre stage with elite rugby firmly in sport’s spotlight
Not all headlines have been entirely positive of late but the finest nations can put on a show to propel the game higher
Scotland vs Fiji
