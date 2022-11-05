Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blair Kinghorn has been backed to bounce back from his last-minute penalty miss against Australia last weekend as Scotland rugby take on Fiji rugby at Murrayfield today, but the fly-half has been replaced by Adam Hastings in the Gregor Townsend’s starting team.

Scotland were defeated by Australia 16-15 in their opening Autumn Nations Series fixture after Kinghorn pulled a penalty kick wide in the closing stages that would have won the match.

“Blair will bounce back, I know he will,” said captain Jamie Ritchie, who will lead out his country for the second time against Fiji today. “It’s important that we get behind him because he did a lot of stuff really well. I back Blair. I’ve seen what he can do week in and week out. I’m confident he will bounce back and be great next week.

“I thought he had an outstanding game all over the park. Then he missed one kick. Everyone makes mistakes and we had opportunities to win the game before that so it shouldn’t have come down to it. I told him to keep his head up and be proud of how he performed.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Fiji?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Saturday 5 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Blair Kinghorn has been replaced at number 10 by Adam Hastings. The Edinburgh man, who missed a last-gasp penalty from 40 metres in last weekend’s defeat by Australia, drops to the bench, with the Gloucester playmaker taking over at fly-half in one of six changes to the XV that started against the Wallabies.

Stuart Hogg will start his first Scotland match since losing the captaincy to Jamie Ritchie when he returns to the side in place of Ollie Smith at Murrayfield. The other two alterations in the back division see Cam Redpath and Chris Harris take over from Sione Tuipulotu and Mark Bennett.

In the forwards, George Turner and Richie Gray - handed his first start since 2017 - take the place of injured pair Dave Cherry and Sam Skinner.

Scotland starting line-up

Scotland: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Cameron Redpath, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Adam Hastings, 9. Ali Price; 8. Matt Fagerson, 7. Hamish Watson, 6. Jamie Ritchie (captain), 5. Grant Gilchrist, 4. Richie Gray, 3. Zander Fagerson, 2. George Turner, 1. Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Murphy Walker, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. Ben White, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Sione Tuipulotu.