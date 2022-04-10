Scotland vs France live stream: How to watch Women’s Six Nations fixture online and on TV today
All you need to know ahead of the Women’s Six Nations clash
These two sides have fared very differently so far in the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.
Scotland have suffered back-to-back defeats, with England thrashing them 57-5 before they were narrowly beaten 24-19 by Wales.
By contrast, France have enjoyed successive home wins. They dispatched Italy 39-6 and then inflicted a similar fate on Ireland in a 40-15 victory.
But will they be pushed all the way by the Scots in their first away game of the tournament? The Glasgow crowd will try their best to force an upset.
Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match.
When is Scotland vs France?
Scotland vs France in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday 10 April at 1pm in the UK.
How can I watch Scotland vs France?
The match will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK.
Predicted line-ups
Scotland: Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, Bonar, Malcolm (C), Gallagher, Konkel, Maxwell, Nelson, Gaffney, Thomson, Orr, Lloyd, Campbell.
France: Lindelauf, Touye, Joyeux, Fall, Forlani, Barthomieu, Hermet (C), Menager, Sansus, Drouin, Llorens, Vernier, Filopon, Banet, Boulard.
Odds
Scotland - 20/1
Draw - 66/1
France - 1/150
Prediction
France need to win this one to keep their Six Nations hopes alive and you would certainly expect them to get the job done.
