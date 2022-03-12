Scotland travel to Rome to take on Italy (PA)

Six Nations 2022 live updates from the Stadio Olimpico as Italy host Scotland in round four with both teams desperate to start making amends in a championship that has gone awry for them.

Scotland’s tournament got off to a promising start when they beat England in round 1 to win back-to-back Calcutta Cup matches for the first time since 1984 but a narrow defeat to an average Wales and a heavier one to a rampaging France have squandered any momentum and left them scrapping to salvage anything from this year’s championship.

A game against Italy, whose torturous wait for a first Six Nations victory since 2015 rumbles on, could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Gregor Townsend’s men as they look to add to the Azzurri’s woe after their seemingly inevitable heavy defeats to France and England in the opening two rounds were followed by a tough loss in Dublin, where a niche World Rugby law reduced them to 13 players en route to a 57-6 beating.

Italy have found more success against Scotland than they have against any other country since joining the Six Nations in 2000 - enjoying seven wins - but victory here in Rome would rank as one of their most surprising of all.

