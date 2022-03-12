Italy vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations 2022 rugby line-ups, build-up and updates from Rome today
Six Nations 2022 live updates as Italy and Scotland look to get their tournaments on track in Rome
Six Nations 2022 live updates from the Stadio Olimpico as Italy host Scotland in round four with both teams desperate to start making amends in a championship that has gone awry for them.
Scotland’s tournament got off to a promising start when they beat England in round 1 to win back-to-back Calcutta Cup matches for the first time since 1984 but a narrow defeat to an average Wales and a heavier one to a rampaging France have squandered any momentum and left them scrapping to salvage anything from this year’s championship.
A game against Italy, whose torturous wait for a first Six Nations victory since 2015 rumbles on, could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Gregor Townsend’s men as they look to add to the Azzurri’s woe after their seemingly inevitable heavy defeats to France and England in the opening two rounds were followed by a tough loss in Dublin, where a niche World Rugby law reduced them to 13 players en route to a 57-6 beating.
Italy have found more success against Scotland than they have against any other country since joining the Six Nations in 2000 - enjoying seven wins - but victory here in Rome would rank as one of their most surprising of all.
Follow below for live updates from Italy vs Scotland in the Six Nations below:
It’s the penultimate Six Nations Saturday, and the action begins in Italy as Scotland look to right their slide towards the bottom of the table against Kieran Crowley’s fighting side, who might just have a point to prove after the farcical circumstances in Dublin two weeks ago. It looks a lovely spring day in Rome - let’s take a closer look at the two starting sides...
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Italy vs Scotland in Rome, as both sides desperately try to salvage something from a Six Nations that has gone badly off track.
Without a Six Nations win since 2015, Italy’s struggles have not been wholly surprising but scoring just one try in the first three rounds has been frustrating as Kieran Crowley’s first championship in charge has offered the odd positive sign but been largely disheartening.
Scotland were dreaming of a first title since 1999 when they beat England in round one to record back-to-back Calcutta Cup victories for the first time since 1984 but a frustrating loss to Wales and a complete outclassing at the hands of France since have stalled any momentum.
A game against the Azzurri could help cure plenty of ills but Gregor Townsend's men will be wary of an unforgivable slip-up against the Six Nations’ whipping boys before rounding out their tournament against Ireland next weekend.
