Gregor Townsend wants no mistakes when Scotland host Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The hosts suffered defeat to South Africa last time out and the head coach doesn’t want a repeat of the 2019 World Cup, when Japan shocked Scotland. “I expect a similar challenge to the one they presented us two years ago. I coached the team that day and I was part of the Lions coaching staff in the summer and they played very well the more they got into the game, especially in the second half,” he said in the lead-up to the game.

“They’ll be better for having spent time together and having had three Test matches over the past month. We’re going to see their best performance of the campaign, that’s for sure. It’s up to us to deliver our best performance on the other side.”

Stuart Hogg equalled the all-time record for scoring tries with the national team last weekend and will look to set the record outright this time out - hopefully in victory this time, after he was unable to enjoy the experience against the Springboks due to the eventual result.

Scotland have already hammered Tonga and narrowly beat Australia, before their defeat last week.

