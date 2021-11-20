Scotland vs Japan LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates from 2021 Autumn internationals
Gregor Townsend wants no mistakes when Scotland host Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.
The hosts suffered defeat to South Africa last time out and the head coach doesn’t want a repeat of the 2019 World Cup, when Japan shocked Scotland. “I expect a similar challenge to the one they presented us two years ago. I coached the team that day and I was part of the Lions coaching staff in the summer and they played very well the more they got into the game, especially in the second half,” he said in the lead-up to the game.
“They’ll be better for having spent time together and having had three Test matches over the past month. We’re going to see their best performance of the campaign, that’s for sure. It’s up to us to deliver our best performance on the other side.”
Stuart Hogg equalled the all-time record for scoring tries with the national team last weekend and will look to set the record outright this time out - hopefully in victory this time, after he was unable to enjoy the experience against the Springboks due to the eventual result.
Scotland have already hammered Tonga and narrowly beat Australia, before their defeat last week.
Scotland 5-3 Japan, 16 minutes
That’s a delicious pass! Scotland kick the 22 dropout long and Japan bring it back, playing to width down the left once more. Shogo Nakano produces a majestic fizzed miss ball out to Siosaia Fifita as he is clattered by a tackler, Fifita charging on and getting a nifty offload inside as he is driven out.
Unfortunately, a knock-on from captain Lappies Labuschagne ends a promising attacking movement. Some pass from the very talented Nakano, though.
Missed Penalty! Scotland 5-3 Japan (15 minutes)
That’s not particularly pleasant. Like a sliced five-iron approach, this starts online but very quickly skews right in the ugly flight of a wounded duck. Matsuda slaps his hands in frustration. Not one of his better kicks at goal.
Scotland 5-3 Japan, 14 minutes
Japan will attack from just outside the Scotland 22. Siosaia Fifita, all seventeen and a bit stone of him, is asked to carry from his blindside wing, and he makes a decent dent, before Scotland are again whistled at the ruck. Hamish Watson is legal in his pilferin attempt but Chris Harris is not, lying on the wrong side and disrupting the Japan clearout. Rikiya Matsuda again gestures to the touchline for the tee...
Scotland 5-3 Japan, 12 minutes
This is a promising start from Japan. They are varying their angles well to win the gainline and forcing Scotland to infringe in order to slow ball that is largely coming rapidly. Grant Gilchrist is the man penalised this time - he fails to roll away having made a tackle. Brendon Pickerill setting an early disciplinarian tone.
PENALTY! Scotland 5-3 JAPAN (Rikiya Matsuda penalty, 11 minutes)
Over it goes from the crisp right foot of Rikiya Matsuda. Japan on the board.
Scotland 5-0 Japan, 10 minutes
Kazuki Himeno is launched into the Scottish defensive line darting from midfield off of the lineout, but he has to stall slightly on the pass and is well handled by George Turner and Hamish Watson, the openside low, the hooker high.
Scotland then infringe at a ruck, though, Watson over-balancing in trying to jackal and pinged for his hands going beyond the ball - and unlike Scotland, Japan are happy to take the three points...
Scotland 5-0 Japan, 8 minutes
Russell then thumps a clearance long but back come Japan with pace and intent. Kotaro Matsushima gets the ball in space for the first time and nearly puts Chris Harris on his back with a fierce right-footed step, but Harris grabs him by the waist and brings the left wing down.
Advantage is coming for Japan, though, as Siosaia Fifita is felled on the opposite wing. Back we will come for that penalty as Japan fail to find momentum - Ali Price had strayed around the edge of a ruck and was offside. Japan kick down to the fringes of the 22.
TRY! SCOTLAND 5-0 Japan (Duhan van der Merwe try, 7 minutes)
Duhan van der Merwe crashes over! He’s built rather like a forward and enjoys the rough stuff in tight, and the winger sniffs a score as he dives off his wing for a reasonably close ruck, picking, going, and receiving just enough support from his teammates to get the ball down. Impressive leg drive against two front-rowers.
Finn Russell strikes the upright with his conversion attempt but that’s a very pleasing start for Scotland.
Scotland 0-0 Japan, 6 minutes
Japan get their maul defence right initially, able to stop the Scotish forwards gaining momentum. Scotland stay patient and change the point of emphasis and rive well to within five metres...
Scotland 0-0 Japan, 4 minutes
There are Japanese bodies on the floor as a Scottish maul fails to properly develop but the referee is happy enough to ask Scotland to play away. They duly do so, Sam Johnson making metres, and Japan are then offside.
What can Finn Russell do with the free play? He arcs something ambitious towards the touchline, a great flowing fling of the oval ball in the direction of a loose forward lurking with chalk on their boots, but it is too tall, and flies into touch.
Back for the penalty, and Stuart Hogg asks his fly-half to put Scotland in the corner. Russell hits five metres.
