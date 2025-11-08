Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland are in search of an historic first success over the All Blacks as New Zealand come to Murrayfield.

The two nations have met 32 times but never before have the Scots managed to beat their opponents — though they have pushed them relatively close on their last three visits to Edinburgh.

Gregor Townsend’s side got their Quilter Nations Series campaign up and running with a thrashing of the United States last week, and the Scotland boss welcomes back a number of key players, including Finn Russell, for this clash.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, enjoyed a productive trip to Chicago, though victory came at a cost — both captain Scott Barrett and brother Jordie will miss this game through injury.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs New Zealand?

Scotland vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Saturday 8 November at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the latter channel from 2.45pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Scotland suffered a double blow in the week with Jamie Ritchie joining Zander Fagerson on the sidelines, with the tighthead losing his race to be fit. D’Arcy Rae therefore starts alongside Pierre Schoeman and Ewan Ashman in the front row, while Gregor Brown completes a back row that also includes Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey.

Finn Russell and Ben White return to start in the halves, while Kyle Steyn is stationed on the left wing ahead of Duhan van der Merwe. Jamie Dobie and Tom Jordan are the two backs on the bench, with each providing plenty of versatility.

New Zealand have suffered a double Barrett blow with captain Scott and centre Jordie ruled out through injury. Ardie Savea skippers the side from No 8 with Josh Lord promoted to partner Fabian Holland, impressive against Ireland last week, in the second row, with Wallace Sititi also brought into the starting team.

In the backline, Quinn Tupaea shifts to second five-eighth with Leicester Fainga’anku stationed at 13 and Billy Proctor as centre cover on the bench.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 D’Arcy Rae; 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Gregor Brown, 7 Matt Fagerson, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Kyle Steyn, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Marshall Sykes, 20 Rory Darge, 21 Josh Bayliss; 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Tom Jordan.

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Josh Lord, 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Ardie Savea (capt.), 8 Peter Lakai; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 13 Leicester Fainga’anku, 14 Leroy Carter; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Sam Darry, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Damian McKenzie.