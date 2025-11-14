Duhan van der Merwe back in fold as one Scotland change made for Argentina clash
Scotland are looking to get back to winning ways after just falling short of a historic victory over New Zealand
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made just one change to his starting line-up for Sunday's Test against Argentina at Murrayfield.
Vice-captain Rory Darge, who came off the bench in last weekend's 25-17 defeat by New Zealand, starts at openside flanker in place of Matt Fagerson, who drops to the bench.
Talismanic stand-off Finn Russell has been passed fit to keep his place after being substituted with knee and ankle issues in the closing stages last Saturday.
There is still no place in the squad for influential prop Zander Fagerson, who has been working his way back to full fitness after being sidelined since early April by a combination of calf and knee problems.
Joint-record try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe is named on the bench after being dropped from the squad entirely last weekend, with Townsend reverting to a 5-3 split after going 6-2 against the All Blacks. Lock Marshall Sykes drops out.
In the only other change to the bench, Nathan McBeth replaces fellow Glasgow prop Rory Sutherland, who misses out due to concussion.
Scotland XV to face Argentina at Murrayfield (Sunday 16 November, 3:10pm GMT): 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (c), 11 Kyle Steyn, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ben White, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Rory Darge, 6 Gregor Brown, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 4 Scott Cummings, 3 D’arcy Rae, 2 Ewan Ashman, 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Josh Bayliss, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 Jamie Dobie, 22 Tom Jordan, 23 Duhan van der Merwe.
PA
