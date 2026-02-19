Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn have been recalled to the Scotland back three as part of five changes for the trip to Cardiff to take on Wales.

Scotland’s Six Nations campaign appeared to be heading off the rails after just one match, with head coach Gregor Townsend coming under huge scrutiny following the disheartening opening defeat to Italy in Rome.

However, as they have done with remarkable frequency over the past few years, the Scots produced a simply breathtaking Calcutta Cup display in response to demolish England 31-20 and reignite hopes of a successful championship. For that to be the case, victory over a dismal Wales side who look completely lost is a must, even though Scotland’s record at the Principality Stadium isn’t great –with just one win in their last 12 matches there.

That was the most recent Cardiff encounter in 2024, however, and even though Scotland have trouble following up wins over England with a performance (of their seven victories against the Auld Enemy since 2001, they have lost their next match on six occasions), this game against Steve Tandy’s beleaguered side feels too good an opportunity to miss.

Explosive winger Van der Merwe comes into the starting XV in the place of the injured Jamie Dobie, while full-back Tom Jordan drops to the bench to accommodate Kinghorn’s selection, with the two British and Irish Lions returning to the fray having not been selected for either of the first two Tests.

Back rowers Jack Dempsey and Matt Ritchie were also ruled out through injury earlier this week, so Matt Fagerson comes in at No 8 and Max Williamson starts in the second row alongside Scott Cummings, with Gregor Brown moving from lock to blindside flanker.

open image in gallery Matt Fagerson starts after coming off the bench against England last week ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Gregor Townsend turned down the heat with last week’s Calcutta Cup win ( Getty Images )

The final change sees Dave Cherry starting at hooker, with George Turner dropping to the bench, while Josh Bayliss and Grant Gilchrist are added to the replacements as the other two switches to the 23 that took on England.

Townsend has once again opted for a 5:3 bench split as George Horne and Darcy Graham join Jordan as back cover, while Pierre Schoeman and Elliot Millar Mills are the prop replacements, joining hooker Turner, lock Gilchrist and back rower Bayliss as the pack options.

Scotland XV: 15. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), 14. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), 13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors ), 12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) – captain, 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby), 10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby), 9. Ben White (Toulon); 1. Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), 2. Dave Cherry (Vannes), 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), 4. Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors), 5. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors ), 6. Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors), 7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), 8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Replacements: 16. George Turner (Harlequins), 17. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby), 18. Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints), 19. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), 20. Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby), 21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), 22. Tom Jordan (Bristol Bears), 23. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby)