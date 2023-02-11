Scotland vs Wales LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 score and latest updates from Murrayfield
Warren Gatland will look for Wales to bounce back from last week’s defeat while Scotland aim to build on Calcutta Cup success
Wales hope to bounce back from a chastening defeat to Ireland in their Six Nations opener last weekend as they travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland this afternoon.
The second Warren Gatland era got underway with a disastrous first half-hour and heavy defeat to Ireland but Wales have won five of the last six meetings between these two sides and will be desperate to show more than they did a week ago.
Meanwhile, Scotland secured a third successive Calcutta Cup win against England when Duhan van der Merwe powered over the line six minutes from time to send the Scots ahead and complete a brilliant comeback victory.
Head coach Gregor Townsend has warned his side that the win will count for little if they do not back it up at home against Wales however, as they look to win their first two Six Nations matched for the first time since 1996.
Follow the latest score and updates from the Six Nations below:
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
No doubting Ken Owens’ passion as he bellows out the opening lines of the Welsh national anthem, almost quivering with the emotion as he leads Wales again. In a pack shorn of a few experienced heads, the hooker will be all the more vital, you feel.
Scotland vs Wales
Princess Anne’s rather funky sunglasses attracted a little bit of attention last week, with the royal a contented observer at Twickenham as Scotland continued their fine recent run against England. Nothing quite as extravagant among her accoutrements this week as she meets the two sets of players, though her tartan scarf might be valuable as the evening wears.
It’s pleasant enough at Murrayfield, though - nudging up towards ten degrees, dry, with only a gusting breeze to trouble the players.
Scotland vs Wales
Murrayfield is full to the brim. Even the most pessimistic Scottish fans - and there are plenty of those - have had to admit this is a tremendous opportunity for a settled side. Win this, and they’ll go into the first fallow week with real, real momentum before a mid-tournament trip to Paris.
As we prepare for kick off, just a mention for Doddie Weir, who the rugby world sadly lost in November, an inspiration figure who is much, much missed. It is five years now since the Doddie Weir Cup was first awarded to the victor of this encounter, but as this is the first edition since his passing, there’ll be an extra layer of emotion to proceedings today. His widow is watching on, as I’m sure the great man is, somewhere, too.
Scotland vs Wales
The players are readying themselves in the dressing rooms, applying those last bits of strapping and fixing their focus with kick off fast approaching. Following Ireland and France is no mean feat, but this could be a lot of fun - the youth in the Welsh side, and the freedom they would seem to have coming north with few expectations, could give them a degree of adventure, and Scotland showed all of their free-running qualities at Twickenham last week.
But it is up front this will be won, you’d think. Wales bossed Scotland in that regard last year, allowing Dan Biggar to take total command and control of the contest.
Gregor Townsend says Scotland must improve to finally back up Calcutta Cup success
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has kept faith with the majority of his Calcutta Cup heroes but warned them they will need to improve for their second Guinness Six Nations match at home to Wales this weekend.
There will be just one change to the XV that won 29-23 away to England on Saturday, with Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson replacing 36-year-old WP Nel after more than two months out with a hamstring injury.
Despite the intoxicating nature of last weekend’s win, Townsend explained that his team selection for the visit of the Welsh was not straightforward.
“No, it wasn’t,” he said, when asked if it was an easy decision to pick 14 of the 15 who started at Twickenham.
“We actually delayed the (internal) team announcement because we had a few selections that we had to sleep on. I believe they’ve earned the right to get a second opportunity to build on that win but the performance wasn’t at our best level.
“We’ve got players on the bench and outwith the 23 who are quality players that have played very well for us in the past or are itching for that opportunity, so it wasn’t an easy decision, but these guys now have the opportunity to build on last week.”
Gregor Townsend wants Scotland improvement against Wales despite England win
There will be just one change to the XV that won 29-23 at Twickenham
Dan Biggar stirs the pot
Rarely afraid of a little pre-match fun and games, Dan Biggar had some fun with the press on match eve, positioning Wales squarely as the underdogs and (perhaps) piling a little more pressure on this Scottish side.
“Scotland played well last week against England, but according to you guys they are the best team around aren’t they?” Wales fly-half Biggar said.
“We will have to see how they go on Saturday, see if they can back it up. The pressure is all on them.
“They are red-hot favourites, best team in the tournament, so we will see how they go (on) Saturday.
“We don’t seem to get any credit and other teams seem to get a lot of praise for probably not quite the success we’ve had, but that’s how it goes.”
Dan Biggar insists pressure is on Scotland to justify Six Nations hype
Wales have won six of their last seven Tests at Murrayfield
Team News - Wales
Well, Warren Gatland – welcome back. A punchy second selection from the returning Wales coach, making sweeping changes to his forward pack with the axe wielded on a handful of his most experienced players. From the starting forwards a week ago, Gareth Thomas, Tomas Francis (who has a calf injury), Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau drop out.
Out with the old, in with the new, with uber-talented Exeter Chiefs pair Christ Tshiunza and Daffyd Jenkins taking up duties at six and in the second row respectively. Jac Morgan moves to number eight, with Tommy Reffell preferred on the openside. Ospreys second row Rhys Davies is set to make his debut from the bench.
Behind the scrum, the starters are safe (for now) and will hope to build on some promise showed last week. Rhys Patchell does make an appearance among the substitutes, with Owen Williams cut from the 23.
Wales XV: Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt.), Dillon Lewis; Daffyd Jenkins, Adam Beard; Christ Tshiunza, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan; Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar; Rio Dyer, Joe Hawkins, George North, Josh Adams; Liam Williams.
Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Rhys Davies, Taulupe Faletau; Rhys Webb, Rhys Patchell, Alex Cuthbert.
Team News - Scotland
Just a single change for Scotland from the win over England, with Zander Fagerson back to full fitness and back in the starting side. That displaces WP Nel to the bench.
Hamish Watson is another back in contention in training this week but Gregor Townsend has resisted the urge to bring the openside back into the matchday squad, backing Luke Crosbie (quietly impressive in the Twickenham win) to start again and noting Jack Dempsey’s positive impact from the bench.
Scotland XV: Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie (capt.), Luke Crosbie, Matt Fagerson; Ben White, Finn Russell; Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Kyle Steyn, Stuart Hogg.
Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey; George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris.
On to Scotland vs Wales...
Right, we’ll have a load more reaction to a significant win for Ireland tonight and over the remainder of the weekend, but kick off is swiftly approaching at Murrayfield, where Scotland are hoping they can make their own statement and start this championship with back-to-back wins for the first time since 1996.
Let’s take a look at the two teams in depth...
Ireland 32-19 France
Here’s the try that sealed it - given the circumstances, and given the fatigue he must have been feeling, this is a supreme moment of skill from Caelan Doris to free Garry Ringrose.
