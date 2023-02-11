✕ Close Six Nations week one round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

Wales hope to bounce back from a chastening defeat to Ireland in their Six Nations opener last weekend as they travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland this afternoon.

The second Warren Gatland era got underway with a disastrous first half-hour and heavy defeat to Ireland but Wales have won five of the last six meetings between these two sides and will be desperate to show more than they did a week ago.

Meanwhile, Scotland secured a third successive Calcutta Cup win against England when Duhan van der Merwe powered over the line six minutes from time to send the Scots ahead and complete a brilliant comeback victory.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has warned his side that the win will count for little if they do not back it up at home against Wales however, as they look to win their first two Six Nations matched for the first time since 1996.

Follow the latest score and updates from the Six Nations below: