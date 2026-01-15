All Blacks part ways with head coach Scott Robertson after damning review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand have parted ways with head coach Scott Robertson after just two years in charge amid rumours of a falling out with senior players.

The former Crusaders coach led the Canterbury-based club to seven Super Rugby titles but had struggled to achieve consistent success after stepping up to the All Blacks at the start of 2024.

Under Robertson’s leadership, New Zealand have finished second in the last two editions of the Rugby Championship, with South Africa dealing out a record 43-10 thrashing in Wellington last year en route to their second consecutive tournament success.

open image in gallery Scott Robertson spent two years in charge of the All Blacks ( Action Images via Reuters )

The All Blacks also suffered a damaging defeat to England on their November tour of Europe, after which rumours of player discontent surfaced. The New Zealand Herald reported earlier this week that Ardie Savea, the 2023 World Player of the Year and vice-captain, was seeking playing opportunities overseas after a falling out with Robertson.

The decision to move on from Robertson gives his successor less than two years to prepare for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and follows a 2025 end of season review.

“The mid-point in the Rugby World Cup cycle is the right time to look at the All Blacks’ progress over the first two seasons,” said New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chair David Kirk, who downplayed talk of a players revolt. The organisation is currently without a chief executive after the departure of Mark Robinson.

“The team are set to play a significant 2026 schedule and the tournament in 2027 remains the key goal. We’ve taken an extensive look at the team’s progress on and off the field and have subsequently had discussions with Scott on the way forward. Both NZR and Scott agree it is in the best interests of the team that he depart his role as head coach.”

open image in gallery The All Blacks have struggled for consistency under Robertson ( Getty Images )

Robertson was appointed ahead of the 2023 World Cup and took over from Ian Foster after the All Blacks were beaten in the final in South Africa.

His tenure began with almost immediate upheaval, though, with assistant coach Leon MacDonald departing after just five games on the staff over a difference of opinion with his head coach.

“Coaching the All Blacks has been the honour of my life,” Robertson said. “I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made. We have brought through a talented group of young players, strengthened the depth across the squad, and set solid foundations for the years ahead.

"Following the end of year review I have taken time to reflect on some of the feedback. My priority has always been the success of the All Blacks and, after discussions with New Zealand Rugby, I believe it is in the best interests of the team for me to step aside.

open image in gallery New Zealand are on the hunt for a new head coach ( Getty Images )

"I have therefore reached an agreement with New Zealand Rugby to end my contract early so a new coaching group has the time it needs to prepare and take the team into the next World Cup.

"As you can imagine, I am gutted by this outcome. I care deeply about this team. Given the sensitivity of this situation I will not be making any further comment."

Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph is considered the favourite to succeed Robertson. The former lock returned to New Zealand with the Highlanders in 2024 after an impressive stint with Japan, and led the second-string All Blacks XV on a tour of Europe that ran concurrently with the senior side.

open image in gallery Jamie Joseph is the leading contender to succeed Scott Robertson ( Getty Images )

Another possible option could be Joe Schmidt, who is leaving his role as Australia head coach and previously assisted Foster in the run-up to the 2023 World Cup.

The All Blacks play their first game of the year against France in Christchurch on 4 July in the inaugural Nations Championship.

A busy schedule will see the side play 17 matches, and 13 Tests, in 2026 with New Zealand set to take on the Springboks on South African soil later in the year in a blockbuster series dubbed “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry”.