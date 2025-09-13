Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
All Blacks suffer heaviest-ever defeat as Springboks dismantle New Zealand

New Zealand 10-43 South Africa: The Springboks produced a statement showing despite serious injury disruption to raise more questions for All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 13 September 2025 10:21 BST
(Getty Images)

The All Blacks have suffered their heaviest-ever defeat as South Africa ran rampant in a 43-10 dismantling in the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks hit back in some style having been edged out at Eden Park a week ago, producing 36 unanswered second-half points to power out of sight in a statement showing from the world champions.

In the process, the records tumbled, with a 33-point margin of victory surpassing the previous worst result in New Zealand’s history - exceeding their own 35-7 win in a World Cup warm-up at Twickenham in 2023.

It was a damaging day for the All Blacks
It was a damaging day for the All Blacks (AP)

The All Blacks had been hoping to seize control of the tournament with two matches against Australia, beaten by Argentina earlier, to come, but the manner of their humiliation in Wellington will again raise scrutiny on head coach Scott Robertson.

A strong showing a week ago had quietened a few critics of Robertson’s uneven tenure so far, yet the Springboks proved their champion qualities at Sky Stadium despite significant injury disruption.

Rassie Erasmus lost lock Lood de Jager, fly half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and full-back Aphelele Fassi to first-half injuries but saw his side produce an inspired showing, with Siya Kolisi talismanic and all of Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok and Cheslin Kolbe outstanding.

The Springboks move to top spot in the Rugby Championship table, though are level on points with Australia and the All Blacks with Argentina just a point back after their win in Sydney earlier on Saturday.

(Getty Images)

After a weekend off, the destination of the title will be decided by back-to-back Bledisloe Cup clashes and meetings between South Africa and the Pumas - the second of which takes place at Twickenham on 3 October.

