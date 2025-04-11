Former France forward Sebastien Chabal cannot ‘remember a single second’ of rugby career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former France forward Sebastien Chabal has said that he cannot remember “a single second” of his rugby career.

Capped 62 times by France, Chabal, known as the Caveman, became one of the world’s most prominent, popular and recognisable players during his career, which included a stint with Sale.

The 47-year-old won the Premiership title with the club and featured at the 2007 World Cup as part of an international career that spanned between 2000 and 2011 and saw him feature in both the second and back row.

But Chabal has now produced troubling testimony suggesting that he is struggling with memory loss, revealing that he also cannot recall the birth of his daughter.

“I don’t remember a single second of a rugby match I played,” Chabal said in an interview with Legend, a YouTube channel. “I don’t remember a single one of the 62 Marseillaises [French national anthem] I experienced.

“What would you do, my memory won’t return. I have a few childhood memories. I think it’s because people told me about them. I don’t have this memory of past moments.

“When I talk about it at home with my wife, I tell her that I have the impression that it wasn’t me who played rugby. And since I [have] always thought I was a bit of an impostor, I got there a bit by chance. With the fact of not remembering, I have the impression that it wasn’t me.”

open image in gallery Sebastien Chabal has offered troubling testimony in an interview ( Getty Images )

Chabal did not use the word concussion during the interview, but confirmed that he was aware of the ongoing legal actions against the sport.

More than 1000 former amateur and professional rugby players have now joined the landmark group action against rugby governing bodies over concussion-related injuries.

Law firm Rylands Garth revealed last week that it now represents over 725 former union players and over 280 former league players. The next case management hearing will take place in late July as the group take action against World Rugby and other governing bodies for brain injuries sustained playing the sport.