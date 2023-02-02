✕ Close England rugby team train ahead of Scotland Six Nations opener

Manu Tuilagi has been dropped by Steve Borthwick as the head coach named a revamped side for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Tuilagi, a veteran of 46 caps and a regular choice for the Red Rose for much of the past decade, has not even been named in Borthwick’s first 23-man squad.

Joe Marchant takes the 31-year-old’s place in the England line-up, with Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell to resume their playmaking axis for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collin has been handed his first cap in a rejigged midfield following injuries to Elliot Daly, Henry Slade and Dan Kelly in the build-up to Saturday’s fixture.

Ben Curry will be awarded his first cap against major opposition following his debut in an underwhelming victory over the United States nearly two years ago.

Follow all the updates as England announce team to face Scotland in Six Nations opener: