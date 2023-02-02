Steve Borthwick announces England Six Nations team for Calcutta Cup LIVE
England’s new head coach takes charge for first time in match against Scotland
Manu Tuilagi has been dropped by Steve Borthwick as the head coach named a revamped side for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.
Tuilagi, a veteran of 46 caps and a regular choice for the Red Rose for much of the past decade, has not even been named in Borthwick’s first 23-man squad.
Joe Marchant takes the 31-year-old’s place in the England line-up, with Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell to resume their playmaking axis for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.
Wing Ollie Hassell-Collin has been handed his first cap in a rejigged midfield following injuries to Elliot Daly, Henry Slade and Dan Kelly in the build-up to Saturday’s fixture.
Ben Curry will be awarded his first cap against major opposition following his debut in an underwhelming victory over the United States nearly two years ago.
Follow all the updates as England announce team to face Scotland in Six Nations opener:
Borthwick’s first England team
Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham with captain Owen Farrell starting at 12, partnering fly-half Marcus Smith.
Flanker Ben Curry earns his second England cap 17 months after his first and steps in for injured brother Tom. Jack van Poortvliet is England’s starting scrum-half, pushing the experienced Ben Youngs to the bench.
Max Malins returns to the back three where Freddie Steward starts at full-back while in the front row, hooker Jamie George will start - since completing a return to play after a concussion.
Ollie Chessum partners Maro Itoje in the second row and Curry is joined by Lewis Ludlam in the back row, with Alex Dombrandt at number eight.
English rugby’s next chapter
“There are few fixtures in the rugby calendar that excite both players and supporters alike more than the annual Six Nations meeting of the Auld Enemy as they battle for the honour of lifting the Calcutta Cup.” said head coach Steve Borthwick.
“Another packed Twickenham will witness the start of the next chapter of English rugby in one of the most keenly contested tournaments in the world. There is no doubt that this England team shares the supporters’ sense of eager anticipation.
“To a man, the players are determined to play with the commitment, fight and desire that is at the very heart of representing England, the sort of passion that our tremendous supporters rightly expect.”
Sinfield ‘delighted’ with backline options.
Steve Borthwick’s new defence coach, Kevin Sinfield, says he is “delighted” with England’s backline options despite injuries to Elliot Daly, Henry Slade and Dan Kelly.
“Sometimes the sum of the parts is greater than the whole,” Sinfield said. “In getting those right combinations, there are some players on our side who enable players to go from a seven out of 10 to an eight out of 10 just by being there and their influence.
“There’s a lot more that goes into selecting a side than just what you guys see. It’s what we feel and what we see 24-7. It’s not just what happens on the grass, that leadership element is really important.”
England team vs Scotland
Steve Borthwick has named his first England starting XV as head coach and as expected Manu Tuilagi is left out of the matchday 23.
Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith will continue their 10-12 combination in England’s midfield, while Lewis Ludlam, Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt comprise a new-look back-row.
Joe Marchant is recalled to outside centre ahead of both Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence while Ollie Chessum partners Maro Itoje in the second row.
England team vs Scotland
ENGLAND XV
15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)
14. Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps)
13. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 13 caps)
12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 101 caps) (C)
11. Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)
10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 17 caps)
9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 43 caps) (VC)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 72 caps)
3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 62 caps)
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)
6. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)
7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks,1 cap)
8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps)
REPLACEMENTS
16. Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped)
17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps)
18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps)
19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 8 caps)
20. Ben Earl (Saracens, 13 caps)
21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 121 caps)
22. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 7 caps)
23. Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 51 caps)
When are England’s Six Nations matches?
Round 1 - Saturday 4 February
England vs Scotland, 4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)
Round 2 - Sunday 12 February
England vs Italy, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)
Round 3 - Saturday 25 February
Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)
Round 4 - Saturday 11 March
England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)
Round 5 - Saturday 18 March
Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)
Tuilagi set to miss out on England team
Manu Tuilagi is expected to be left out of Steve Borthwick’s England team to face Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday reports the Telegraph.
Since his debut in 2011, the 31-year-old Tuilagi has been a regular under successive England coaches but despite being retained in the 29-man squad it is understood he is set to miss out.
Instead, Joe Marchant’s reported inclusion will provide England with pace and dynamism but without the power of Tuilagi.
How to watch England vs Scotland
England face Scotland at Twickenham for the Calcutta Cup on Saturday 4th February with kick-off at 4.45pm.
The match is being broadcast live on ITV and ITVX with coverage starting at 4pm.
Gregor Townsend explains reasons for dropping Ali Price
Gregor Townsend has backed Ali Price to bounce back strongly from his omission from the Scotland rugby 23 for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup showdown with England.
The 29-year-old scrum half has been a mainstay throughout the head coach’s five-and-a-half-year reign, winning 58 caps since his debut in 2016.
However, Price has struggled for form at Glasgow this season and has lost the No 9 jersey to London Irish’s Ben White for this weekend’s Six Nations opener at Twickenham.
