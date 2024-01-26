Six Nations 2024 pundits and commentators for ITV and BBC

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Six Nations is set to return to television screens, with the BBC and ITV again sharing coverage of the annual championship.

The two terrestrial broadcasters’ combined deal runs until the end of the 2025 edition.

A number of familiar faces will provide expert insight and analysis across the Six Nations campaign, along with some key new additions.

ITV stalwart Sir Clive Woodward, meanwhile, announced ahead of the start of the tournament that he would no longer feature as the 2003 World Cup-winning coach elects to focus on other business pursuits.

Here is who you can expect to see and hear throughout the Six Nations.

ITV

ITV were first to name their television line-up, shortly after news of Woodward’s departure. Presenters Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas will front their coverage, with Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison providing lead commentary voices. Former England international Topsy Ojo will feature as both a pundit and reporter, with ITV veteran Gabriel Clarke also providing on-the-ground reports.

Recently-retired Wales fly half Dan Biggar is added to their punditry roster, with ex-France hooker Benjamin Kayser back on board having primarily worked for French television during the World Cup.

ITV Pundits

Jonny Wilkinson

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop-goal for England in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final (PA Archive)

Wilkinson’s World Cup-winning drop goal in 2003 remains the signature moment in English men’s rugby history. An occasional coaching consultant to the national team, the former fly half won 97 caps and finished his club career forging a dynasty on the French south coast with Toulon.

Lawrence Dallaglio

Number eight Dallaglio was a key leader in the World Cup-winning England side and is now a regular on ITV and TNT Sports. He recently helped write The Boys of Winter, a retrospective on England’s 2003 triumph, with journalist Owen Slot.

Maggie Alphonsi

Ex-flanker Alphonsi was a key cog in England’s 2014 World Cup win under Gary Street, and has become a familiar face on ITV and Sky since retirement, as well as working as a regular columnist for The Telegraph. She was the first female winner of Rugby Union Writers’ Club’s prestigious Pat Marshall Memorial Award.

Ugo Monye

Ugo Monye will be part of ITV’s team (PA Archive)

The busy Monye will combine his work for ITV with his regular duties as a co-host of the BBC’s Rugby Union Daily podcast, and work for governing body World Rugby. The former England international has forged a successful, varied post-playing career, including a stint as a captain on Question of Sport and an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Brian O’Driscoll

Regarded as one of the greatest centres in history and perhaps Irish rugby’s most talented individual player, O’Driscoll is a skillful pundit, too. The three-time Six Nations player of the championship won 133 caps for his country and appeared on four British and Irish Lions tours.

Rory Best

The Ulsterman, who captained Ireland at the World Cup in 2019, offers a measured take on proceedings and the expertise that comes with 102 test starts at hooker.

Jamie Roberts

Hulking former Wales centre Roberts’s career took in stops in England, France, South Africa and Australia, and the 36-year-old is well qualified off the pitch, too, earning a degree in medicine at Cardiff University and completing a Master’s in medical science at Cambridge.

Dan Biggar

Dan Biggar retired from international rugby after the World Cup (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

A first Six Nations since announcing his retirement sees Biggar step into the punditry world. A fierce competitor on the pitch may well prove a shrewd analyst off it, having already impressed with a series of columns for the Daily Mail.

Sir Ian McGeechan

One of the most respected coaches in the sport, McGeechan was British & Irish Lions head coach on four tours spanning a 20-year period. Capped 32 times for Scotland as a player, he was knighted in 2010 for services to rugby and continues to offer insight in a column for the Daily Telegraph.

Johnnie Beattie

Capped 38 times for Scotland, it is for his French expertise that Beattie is particularly valued, with a six-year stint at Castres and Bayonne providing the former number eight with exceptional knowledge of the Top 14. Sister Jen won 143 international football caps.

Sergio Parisse

(Getty Images)

Italy’s greatest ever player returns having made his ITV debut during the World Cup having confirmed his retirement after missing out on the Azzurri’s squad for the tournament.

ITV co-commentators

Benjamin Kayser

The bilingual Kayser has become a popular pundit on both sides of the channel. Erudite and entertaining, the former Leicester and Clermont Auvergne hooker studied at the University of Oxford and has spent time coaching recreational club Tunbridge Wells RFC.

Shane Williams

Since hanging up his international boots as Wales’ record try scorer in 2011, hot stepper Williams has been a regular fixture on television. The 46-year-old remains a fitness fanatic.

Gordon D’Arcy

O’Driscoll’s long-time centre partner, D’Arcy announced his retirement in 2015 having won three Champions Cups and 82 Ireland caps. He is a contributor to The Irish Times.

Ben Kay

2003 World Cup winner Kay has forged a reputation as one of commentary’s sharpest, calmest communicators on commentary since retirement. A regular feature of club rugby coverage on BT Sport (now TNT Sports), the lock partners well with ITV’s lead commentator Nick Mullins.

Scott Hastings

Hastings won 65 Scotland caps at centre, often in the same backline as brother Gavin. Twice a Lions tourist, Hastings is also occasionally employed as a lead commentary voice.

David Flatman

Ex-England prop Flatman is among the most popular rugby talkers in the game, adding levity and scrum-time expertise to coverage.

Danielle Waterman

Danielle Waterman won the 2014 World Cup (Getty)

A try scorer in England’s 2014 World Cup final victory over Canada, Waterman is another former fleet of foot back in ITV’s commentary roster. An Olympian in rugby sevens, the ex-full back is an ambassador for Laureus, Guinness and HSBC.

BBC

The BBC have not yet announced their line-up for this year’s Six Nations, with confirmation expected on Monday 29 January. Gabby Logan is again likely to feature prominently as a presenter, with former Wales captain Sam Warbuton and England’s 2003 World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson among their promiment previous pundits.