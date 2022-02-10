Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is set to name his team (Getty Images)

Follow live updates from the Six Nations team announcements as Wales, Scotland, Ireland and France reveal their selections ahead of the second weekend of fixtures. Saturday sees two huge matches in Cardiff and Paris with three of the teams to win on the opening weekend in action, before England face a trip to Italy on Sunday.

Wales host Scotland in the early match on Saturday, with Wayne Pivac’s side in need of a response following their heavy defeat to Ireland in Dublin. The Wales head coach continues to deal with a lengthy injury list as he prepares to welcome Scotland to the Principality Stadium, fresh off their dramatic 20-17 victory over England at Murrayfield. It’s been 20 years since Scotland last won a Six Nations match in Cardiff but the visitors will be full of belief as they attempt to kick off their campaign with consecutive wins, which would be a real statement of their championship ambitions.

The later match at the Stade de France already has the feel of a Six Nations title decider, however, as France host Ireland in a meeting of two in-form teams, and who also both defeated the All Blacks last November. Ireland racked up 29 points in their thrashing of Wales as Andy Farrell’s side flexed their muscles, but will be given a stern test by a confident-looking France who strolled to an opening victory over Italy. England head coach Eddie Jones will be naming his team on Friday as they look to get back to winning ways. Follow for latest updates from the Six Nations team announcements below: