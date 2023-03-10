How to watch Six Nations fixtures on TV and online this weekend
The 2023 men’s Six Nations is heading for a thrilling conclusion, with the second and final rest week following the completed third round of fixtures and setting up all six countries for a fortnight-long sprint to the line.
Ireland travel to Edinburgh with Grand Slam aspirations still in tact thanks to bonus-points wins over Wales, France and Italy.
England and France clash for the 110th time in Saturday’s showdown at Twickenham as both sides aim to stay in contention for the title heading into the final round.
And Wales face opponents Italy in Rome with the possibility of a first wooden spoon since 2003 hanging over them. It is more than a year since Wales won a Six Nations game, and they head to the Eternal City following successive losses to Ireland, Scotland and England.
Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:
Round 1
Saturday 4 February
Sunday 5 February
Round 2
Saturday 11 February
Sunday 12 February
Round 3
Saturday 25 February
Sunday 26 February
Round 4
Saturday 11 March
Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)
England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)
Sunday 12 March
Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
Round 5
Saturday 18 March
Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)
Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)
