How to watch Six Nations fixtures on TV and online this weekend

The 2023 men’s Six Nations is heading for a thrilling conclusion, with the second and final rest week following the completed third round of fixtures and setting up all six countries for a fortnight-long sprint to the line.

Ireland travel to Edinburgh with Grand Slam aspirations still in tact thanks to bonus-points wins over Wales, France and Italy.

England and France clash for the 110th time in Saturday’s showdown at Twickenham as both sides aim to stay in contention for the title heading into the final round.

And Wales face opponents Italy in Rome with the possibility of a first wooden spoon since 2003 hanging over them. It is more than a year since Wales won a Six Nations game, and they head to the Eternal City following successive losses to Ireland, Scotland and England.

Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

Wales 10-34 Ireland

England 23-29 Scotland

Sunday 5 February

Italy 24-29 France

Round 2

Saturday 11 February

Ireland 32-19 France

Scotland 35-7 Wales

Sunday 12 February

England 31-14 Italy

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Italy 20-34 Ireland

Wales 10-20 England

Sunday 26 February

France 32-21 Scotland

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)

Sunday 12 March

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)