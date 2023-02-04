England vs Scotland LIVE rugby: Latest build-up to Six Nations 2023 clash at Twickenham
Steve Borthwick takes charge of England for the first time as Scotland look to defend the Calcutta Cup on the opening weekend of the Six Nations
England take on Scotland on the opening weekend of the Six Nations as the Steve Borthwick era gets underway at Twickenham. Borthwick takes charge of England for the first time after replacing Eddie Jones and is first tasked with reclaiming the Calcutta Cup from the visitors.
Scotland have won their last two matches against England, who have not beaten Gregor Townsend’s team at Twickenham since 2017. Scotland opened last season’s Six Nations campaign with a victory over England at Murrayfield - although both teams finished the tournament with identical records of two wins and three defeats.
Both teams will be looking for improvement this year in order to mount a title challenge, as Borthwick looks to make the perfect start as England boss. Follow live updates and build-up to England vs Scotland below or take in the conclusion of Wales vs Ireland here:
Eddie Jones makes England vs Scotland prediction ahead of Six Nations opener
Former England head coach Eddie Jones insists containing Finn Russell holds the key to relieving Scotland of the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham on Saturday.
Jones was involved in seven editions of the Six Nations before being sacked in December in response to a dire 2022 and his overall record against Scotland reads three wins and a draw in seven meetings.
The 63-year-old is backing England to win by three points with Owen Farrell kicking the decisive penalty, but he believes the Scots’ fate lies in the hands of their mercurial fly-half Russell.
Referencing the Lions playmaker’s stormy relationship with his head coach Gregor Townsend, Jones views his presence as offering the potential for death or glory for Saturday’s underdogs.
The 63-year-old is backing England to win by three points with Owen Farrell kicking the decisive penalty
Jamie Ritchie believes Scotland consistency key to Six Nations challenge
Jamie Ritchie insists Scotland are searching for the elusive consistency that has prevented them from challenging for the Six Nations title in recent seasons.
Gregor Townsend’s men opened the 2021 and 2022 tournaments with important wins against England, sparking a wave of optimism over their chances of lifting the crown for the first time since 1999.
Two years ago they also toppled France in Paris, proving their finest moments were not saved for the Auld Enemy alone, but they have been repeatedly thwarted when attempting to string big wins together.
It is a shortcoming that stalks their entry into the 2023 Six Nations and Ritchie, who leads the side in the Championship for the first time against England on Saturday, knows what is required.
Gregor Townsend’s men opened the 2021 and 2022 tournaments with important wins against England
England start new era by relying on old failure
England fans who thought, or maybe hoped, the start of the Steve Borthwick era would spell the end of the seemingly doomed Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell combination that came to define the demise of Eddie Jones’s tenure will be in for a shock when seeing the starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.
There, at fly half, is the name Marcus Smith, with Owen Farrell in the No 12 jersey outside him. Cue mass panic and social media hand-wringing over the return of this most unpopular of experiments.
Smith-Farrell was the 10-12 axis that brought down the Jones regime. It was supposed to be a cheat code in attack, a way of squeezing two elite fly halves into the team as a double-playmaker pivot to create an unpredictable, unstoppable force. It unequivocally failed.
The autumn Tests just gone saw Jones’s “unicorn” trio of Smith, Farrell and Manu Tuilagi finally line up as the 10-12-13 alignment, with the potential of England’s innovative attacking structure set to be finally unlocked.
Steve Borthwick has persisted with the Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell axis for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland
Six Nations 2023: England vs Scotland
Welcome to Independent Sport’s live coverage of England vs Scotland at Twickenham.
It’s Steve Borthwick’s first game in charge since replacing Eddie Jones in December.
The drastic action is designed to provide a spark for the Red Rose in what is a massive year of international rugby.
The Six Nations ought to provide a preview of just what England are capable of with the World Cup now just seven months away.
Stay tuned for live build-up to England Scotland, while you can take in the closing stages of Wales vs Ireland here.
