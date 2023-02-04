✕ Close Six Nations: Wales will 'relish' being underdogs in opener against Ireland, Gatland says

Wales host Ireland in a mouthwatering 2023 Six Nations opener in Cardiff this afternoon.

The Principality Stadium will be rocking as Wales look to quickly banish a nightmare 2022, which saw Wayne Pivac sacked after losses to Georgia and Italy.

The Irish will be bullish though, their sensational form under Andy Farrell has them primed for a historic year with home games to come in the Six Nations against France and England as we count down to the World Cup in September.

“Last week, there was only one topic of discussion and that was understandable,” Gatland said, referencing the scandal engulfing the Welsh Rugby Union following allegations of sexism, bullying and racism made in a scathing TV documentary. “This week, the message to the players is we have a test match to focus on. Rugby has been the only talking point and the players have been great in terms of that. It has been a bit of a challenge, but our whole focus is on Saturday.”

