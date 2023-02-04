Wales vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest build-up to Six Nations 2023 opener in Cardiff
Warren Gatland’s return begins against the favourites for this year’s Six Nations and the No 1 side in the world
Wales host Ireland in a mouthwatering 2023 Six Nations opener in Cardiff this afternoon.
The Principality Stadium will be rocking as Wales look to quickly banish a nightmare 2022, which saw Wayne Pivac sacked after losses to Georgia and Italy.
The Irish will be bullish though, their sensational form under Andy Farrell has them primed for a historic year with home games to come in the Six Nations against France and England as we count down to the World Cup in September.
“Last week, there was only one topic of discussion and that was understandable,” Gatland said, referencing the scandal engulfing the Welsh Rugby Union following allegations of sexism, bullying and racism made in a scathing TV documentary. “This week, the message to the players is we have a test match to focus on. Rugby has been the only talking point and the players have been great in terms of that. It has been a bit of a challenge, but our whole focus is on Saturday.”
Hello again Six Nations – how we have needed your timely return. These have been tempestuous times for rugby union, bubbling in a cauldron of existential crises and grim tidings.
To surmise the wretched mess in which the sport finds itself on championship eve: England’s Rugby Football Union has been forced to apologise amid uproar after foisting a tackle height law change on the community game without player or coach consultation; in France, the federation are seeking a new president after Bernard Laporte was found guilty of corruption.
Italian prop Ivan Nemer has been banned for six months after racially abusing his club and international front-row teammate Cherif Traore, while Glasgow Warriors wing Rufus McLean’s contract has been terminated after pleading guilty to domestic violence. And then there is Wales, with a union in turmoil after allegations of a toxic culture of sexism and homophobia, and a newly-installed chief executive with deep fears for the future.
Six Nations is rugby’s chance to sidestep issues and showcase excitement
Six Nations 2023: Wales vs Ireland
Warren Gatland’s second reign begins against the world’s No 1 ranked side.
It promises to be the start of a fascinating tournament as Europe’s best do battle in preparation for the World Cup in France later this year.
