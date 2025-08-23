South Africa vs Australia live: Springboks bid to hit back after shock defeat in Rugby Championship
Can the Wallabies build on a breakthrough success in Johannesburg a week ago
After a shock defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship opener, the Springboks will bid to hit back as they face the Wallabies again.
South Africa were stunned by 38 unanswered points from the visitors in Johannesburg as they let a 22-0 lead slip, leading to a week of introspection and anger internally. Rassie Erasmus shuffles his side significantly, with captain Siya Kolisi one of a number of significant injury absentees.
The Wallabies are also shorn of their skipper, Harry Wilson being managed after a bruising affair seven days ago. A hugely positive performance from Joe Schmidt’s side showed the confidence they had built in the British and Irish Lions series with Australia refusing to wilt despite a tricky start and roaring back to secure a famous result at Ellis Park. Can they go again to really establish themselves as tournament contenders?
Follow all of the latest from Cape Town with our live blog below:
The Springboks then received some significant injury news - Siya Kolisi is set for three-to-four weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in Johannesburg.
The collapse from 22-0 up last week infuriated and perhaps confused Rassie Erasmus, the sort of showing we are not used to seeing from the world champion Springboks.
At 22-0 in a ground at which they had not won since 1963, Australia might have been fearing the worst. But 38 unanswered points sealed a sensational comeback victory to prove the progress the Wallabies are making:
South Africa vs Australia live
The second round of the Rugby Championship is upon us, the Springboks bidding to hit back having been stunned by the Wallabies in Johannesburg seven days ago as they squandered a 22-0 lead to leave Rassie Erasmus ticking. Can Australia repeat the trick, or will there be a ‘Boks backlash?
Kick off is at 4.10pm BST.
