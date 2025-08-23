Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Handre Pollard put in a commanding performance at fly half as a more pragmatic South Africa beat Australia 30-22 in their second Rugby Championship test under rain in Cape Town on Saturday to reignite the defence of their title.

Australia had stunned the world champion Springboks 38-22 in their competition opener in Johannesburg the previous weekend as the hosts tried to play an expansive game-plan with ball in hand and were picked off.

This time round they turned it into an aerial contest, marshalled superbly by Pollard, who kicked 15 points to go with tries by wing Canan Moodie, number eight Kwagga Smith and lock Eben Etzebeth.

open image in gallery South Africa just about edged to victory ( AFP via Getty Images )

Australia were in the fight all the way and put in another excellent display as they scored three tries through wings Corey Toole and Max Jorgensen, and hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa, but a good old-fashioned arm-wrestle is the Springboks' forte.

"It was greasy out there but we played well," Pollard said. "Our defence was good at times, though we also gave away some silly penalties. There is a lot to work on, but we take this result.

"We have wings who are unbelievable in the air and it is something the boys put a lot of effort into. We know there is a bigger plan with our squad and we trust the process.

"Our forwards also stepped up in those last 10 minutes to win us some penalties."

Australia might rue the bounce of the ball that did not go their way at times, but it was another performance full of character and fight.

open image in gallery Australia were again full of character and fight ( AFP via Getty Images )

"It was a great physical battle out there and I am super proud of my boys. We fought right to the end," captain Fraser McReight said.

"It has been a tough two weeks over here. There were a few moments where if we got the ball back our way, the result could have been different. But that is the beauty of rugby."

Australia lost full-back Tom Wright and scrum half Nic White to injury in the first 13 minutes, and centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii at half time, but their bench again came up trumps again to keep them within touching distance of the Springboks.

open image in gallery A bruising affair saw Australia hit by a number of injuries ( REUTERS )

A try for Toole on debut briefly had Australia in front early on, but South Africa led 20-10 at the break despite the visitors seeing plenty of possession.

Australia had the chance to take the lead with 12 minutes remaining but flyhalf James O'Connor missed a relatively simple conversion.

With the game in the balance, Etzebeth's stretch close to the line extended South Africa's lead to eight points and they held on for what was a much-needed victory following their second half capitulation in Johannesburg.

Reuters