South Africa conclude their international business for July with a meeting with Georgia in Mbombela.
The Springboks are unbeaten so far in 2025 with a non-capped win over the Barbarians followed by two Test successes against Italy, with Rassie Erasmus pleased with an improved showing in the second encounter with the Azzurri despite Jasper Wiese’s sending off. Erasmus was, however, again in the headlines with South Africa’s trademark innovations attracting some criticism, and a World Rugby law clarification has cracked down on their manufacturing of a scrum situation from the opening kick off.
No doubt wary of the tricks that the world champions might have up their sleeve, Georgia know they face a huge challenge but will relish an opportunity to face another top side. Richard Cockerill’s men were beaten by Ireland two weeks ago yet will come with hope that they can produce their best on this stage.
Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus reveal the secrets behind the Springboks’ evolution
Siya Kolisi returns for South Africa
There is welcome news for South Africa with Siya Kolisi back to full fitness and thus back in the starting side, the Springboks skipper held back until Rassie Erasmus felt he was able to play a full part. It will be a proud moment, meanwhile, for that trio of front row debutants: Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche.
"We wanted to make sure that Siya is 100% fit before selecting him, so it’s great to have him back in the squad, while Boan, Marnus, and Neethling have been training hard and deserve their chance," Erasmus said.
"Building squad depth has been one of our pillars as a squad since 2018, and they are all undoubtedly ready to make the step up."
Team news - Georgia
Georgia make just a single change to the starting side that lost to Ireland, with Ilia Spanderashvili preferred to Tonrike Jalagonia at No 8. Jalagonia forms part of a bench that includes six forwards.
There is plenty of threat out wide in the form of free-scoring wing Akaki Tabutsadze, who is on track to become men’s Test rugby’s all-time leading try scorer in the next few years, and the brilliant Davit Niniashvili, stationed at full-back.
Georgia XV: 1 Giorgi Akhaladze, 2 Vano Karkadze, 3 Irakli Aptsiauri; 4 Mikheil Babunashvili, 5 Lado Chachanidze; 6 Luka Ivanishvili, 7 Beka Saghinadze (capt.), 8 Ilia Spanderashvili; 9 Vasil Lobzhanidze, 10 Luka Matkava; 11 Sandro Todua, 12 Giorgi Kveseladze, 13 Demur Tapladze, 14 Akaki Tabutsadze; 15 Davit Niniashvili.
Replacements: 16 Irakli Kvatadze, 17 Giorgi Tetrashvili, 18 Beka Gigashvili, 19 Demur Epremidze, 20 Sandro Mamatavrishvili, 21 Tornike Jalagonia; 22 Tedo Abzhandadze, 23 Tornike Kakhoidze.
Team news - South Africa
Siya Kolisi returns from injury to lead a Springboks side full of familiar faces - and a few new ones. It’s a fully fresh front row picked by Rassie Erasmus with three debutants in the starting team, Neethling Fouche of the Stormers joined by Edinburgh’s Boan Venter and Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe in tasting their first international action.
Cobus Wiese is surprisingly utilised at No 8 with brother Jasper serving a suspension after his red card against Italy, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu steps in at fly half. The bench, as ever, is full of talent, with seven double World Cup winners joined by star Bath prop Thomas du Toit.
South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 3 Neethling Fouche; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Cobus Wiese; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Edwill van der Merwe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Damian Willemse.
South Africa vs Georgia
Mbombela, the city formerly known as Nelspruit tucked up near Eswatini in northwestern South Africa, isn’t necessarily a venue one would instantly associate with the Springboks, but the hosts love playing on the bank of the Crocodile River and will expect passionate support.
“It’s always fantastic to play here,” said Siya Kolisi - who made his Test debut at the venue back in June 2013 against Scotland - this week.
“The vibe at the stadium is amazing, and we know that it will be similar to last week in Gqeberha, where the crowd really got involved and inspired us. We are very grateful to the people coming to the stadium. They definitely lift us, so we are grateful for their support.”
The two sides of Springboks enforcer Eben Etzebeth
There’s another start for Eben Etzebeth today, the Springboks’ enforcer extending his record tally of South Africa caps to 133. There is more to the lock than one might immediately assume, though, as I found out last November:
The two sides of Springboks enforcer Etzebeth: ‘On the pitch, my mindset switches’
Springboks assistant warns South Africa to brace for stiff scrum challenge
South Africa have picked three debutants in their front row today, evidence of their ridiculous depth in that area but also perhaps a risk against a Georgian side that, as ever, has plenty of scrum strength.
“Georgia are a physical team, and they pride themselves on their set pieces, so we know having to match that will be the toughest part for us,” said Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick this week.
“I’ve been to Georgia, and I’ve seen how tough their players are, but the key for us is to improve on our standards consistently, and as coaches, we feel there is still room for improvement, so we are hoping to see the players execute the game plan as well as possible and to play with the intensity we expect.”
Aphelele Fassi continues international journey
Aphelele Fassi hasn’t always had an easy time in international rugby, but the Springboks full-back came again to seize the No 15 shirt last year after a period out of the South Africa set-up. The 27-year-old made his debut against Georgia in 2021 - here’s a little bit more about a player really starting to find his footing at this level...
Breakthrough Springboks star Aphelele Fassi: ‘I’m just trying to be myself’
South Africa vs Georgia
It’s four years since these two last met, that game serving as preparation for South Africa ahead of the British and Irish Lions series before a second meeting was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic in a sign of the different times in which that Test was played.
South Africa vs Georgia live
A very good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of South Africa’s international clash with Georgia as the Springboks continue a busy July of action. With a series win against Italy already in the bag this month, Rassie Erasmus has rotated again but has taken few chances in a strong selection for the visit of a European opponent always pushing for more opportunities like this.
Kick off in Mbombela is at 4.10pm BST.
