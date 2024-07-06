( Getty Images )

South Africa return to action on home soil for the first time since securing back-to-back World Cup triumphs as they take on Ireland in the first Test of a potentially thrilling series.

The Springboks are back under the direction of Rassie Erasmus after Jacques Nienaber’s departure and warmed up for an encounter with the Six Nations winners with a strong win over Wales at Twickenham.

Ireland are missing a couple of key figures in Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park for the two-Test tour but will travel with confidence having won their last three meetings with their hosts, including during the pool stages of last year’s World Cup.

But Andy Farrell’s side will expect a hostile reception with the two sides trading barbs in the build-up to the renewal of a rivalry that has grown in spite and spice in recent years.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from South Africa vs Ireland below: