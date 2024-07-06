South Africa v Ireland LIVE rugby: Build-up and latest updates from first Test in Pretoria
The Six Nations winners take on the world champions at Loftus Versfeld the first Test of a mouth-watering series
South Africa return to action on home soil for the first time since securing back-to-back World Cup triumphs as they take on Ireland in the first Test of a potentially thrilling series.
The Springboks are back under the direction of Rassie Erasmus after Jacques Nienaber’s departure and warmed up for an encounter with the Six Nations winners with a strong win over Wales at Twickenham.
Ireland are missing a couple of key figures in Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park for the two-Test tour but will travel with confidence having won their last three meetings with their hosts, including during the pool stages of last year’s World Cup.
But Andy Farrell’s side will expect a hostile reception with the two sides trading barbs in the build-up to the renewal of a rivalry that has grown in spite and spice in recent years.
Follow all the latest updates and reaction from South Africa vs Ireland below:
South Africa vs Ireland
Odds
South Africa win 7/15
Draw 24/1
Ireland win 12/5
Prediction
South Africa 20-17 Ireland
Is South Africa v Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch first Test
Everything you need to know ahead of the first Test in Pretoria
South Africa vs Ireland
When is South Africa vs Ireland?
The first Test is due to kick off at 4.05pm BST on Saturday 6 July at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.
South Africa vs Ireland
Good afternoon all - well, this is rather tasty. Welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of South Africa against Ireland, two of the best sides in the world re-igniting a rivalry that simmers ever more each time these two meet.
The Springboks are back on South African soil for the first time since that night in Paris last October when Siya Kolisi again led them to World Cup glory. But will it be a triumphant return? Ireland may be missing a couple of key figures but Andy Farrell’s side have won the last three meetings between these two and will spy another chance to produce a statement performance.
