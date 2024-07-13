South Africa vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from second Test in Durban
Can the Springboks secure the series against an injury-hit Ireland in Durban?
Ireland will be out to square the series against South Africa as two of the world’s best sides tangle once more in Durban.
A bruising first Test ended with the world champion Springboks just about still standing in Pretoria, emerging as victors by a single score after a wild finish at Loftus Versfeld.
The encounter took its toll on an already injury-hit Ireland squad, with Craig Casey, Bundee Aki and Dan Sheehan all ruled out of the second match of a two-Test series. Andy Farrell has also made a bold selection call as captain Peter O’Mahony is held in reserve; Caelan Doris instead skippers the side.
The challenge, then, is significant as they head to the Natal coast for another tussle with Rassie Erasmus’ side, with the South Africa coach able to select the most experienced starting fifteen in Springboks history.
Follow all of the action from South Africa vs Ireland below:
South Africa vs Ireland
Good afternoon all, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second Test between South Africa and Ireland in Durban.
Last week’s encounter more than lived up to the lofty biling, a brutal, bruising affair settled, in the end, by an almighty shove from the replacement Springboks scrum. Can a wounded Ireland bite back?
Kick-off is at 4pm BST.
