( REUTERS )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ireland will be out to square the series against South Africa as two of the world’s best sides tangle once more in Durban.

A bruising first Test ended with the world champion Springboks just about still standing in Pretoria, emerging as victors by a single score after a wild finish at Loftus Versfeld.

The encounter took its toll on an already injury-hit Ireland squad, with Craig Casey, Bundee Aki and Dan Sheehan all ruled out of the second match of a two-Test series. Andy Farrell has also made a bold selection call as captain Peter O’Mahony is held in reserve; Caelan Doris instead skippers the side.

The challenge, then, is significant as they head to the Natal coast for another tussle with Rassie Erasmus’ side, with the South Africa coach able to select the most experienced starting fifteen in Springboks history.

Follow all of the action from South Africa vs Ireland below: