(Getty Images)

South Africa and New Zealand conclude their on-pitch preparations for the Rugby World Cup with an eagerly-anticipated meeting at Twickenham this evening.

The two southern hemisphere sides have decamped to Europe ahead of the tournament’s start in France in a fortnight.

Despite the proximity to the World Cup’s opening weekend, both Jacques Nienaber and Ian Foster have named strong sides with both the Springboks and All Blacks hoping to build momentum into the pool stages.

A potentially sell-out crowd is expected at the home of English rugby as two contenders, who have generally been in good form during the warm-up campaign, meet in London.

Follow the action from Twickenham with our blog below