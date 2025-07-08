Willie le Roux to win 100th cap as Springboks ring changes for second Italy clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa full-back Willie le Roux will earn his 100th cap when he starts the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha, with Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus also naming three uncapped players among the replacements.

It is a much changed selection from the team that failed to impress in a 42-24 victory over the touring Italians in Pretoria last week.

Le Roux becomes the eighth player to reach 100 caps for the Springboks and makes up a back three that also includes wings Makazole Mapimpi and Edwill van der Merwe.

"Willie has been a stalwart for us in the last few years after making his debut against Italy in Durban in 2013, and he’s a fantastic playmaker, so we are thrilled to see him achieve this incredible feat," Erasmus said.

The centre pairing contains Canan Moodie and hybrid player Andre Esterhuizen, who featured as a flanker in the 54-7 win over the Barbarians late last month.

Manie Libbok is at fly half and the electric Grant Williams is in the No 9 jersey in an exciting half-back duo that suggests a high tempo ball-in-hand game plan from the home side.

Hooker Malcolm Marx starts with props Thomas du Toit and Wilco Louw either side of him, while Salmaan Moerat, captain in the injury absence of Siya Kolisi, partners Ruan Nortje at lock.

There is a return from injury for Pieter-Steph du Toit alongside fellow flanker Marco van Staden, with Jasper Wiese keeping his place at number eight.

Wiese’s brother Cobus, a towering second row, is one of three uncapped players on the bench along with prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and utility back Ethan Hooker.

"We said from the outset that we would rotate the team as we have a large and very talented squad," Erasmus said.

"Thirteen players in this squad have won a World Cup before and that shows the depth we have as we continue to build for the next few seasons and ultimately the 2027 Rugby World Cup."

South Africa XV to face Italy: 1 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Wilco Louw; 4 Salmaan Moerat (capt.), 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Manie Libbok; 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Edwill van der Merwe; 15 Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Evan Roos; 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Ethan Hooker.

Reuters