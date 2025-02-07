Springbok stalwart Eben Etzebeth again struggling with concussion symptoms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa’s star forward Eben Etzebeth has suffered a return of concussion symptoms and been sent to specialists, ruling him out of action for the immediate future, his club the Sharks said.

The lock is a two-time World Cup winner with the Springboks and his performances last year saw him nominated for World Rugby’s Player of the Year for a second successive time.

Etzebeth has not played since suffering concussion in the Sharks' 39-21 home win over the Exeter Chiefs in the European Champions Cup on December 7.

The Sharks said Etzebeth had “suffered a return-of-symptoms of his recent concussion”.

“The Sharks take this injury very seriously and player welfare remains our top priority. Eben is being managed by concussion specialists. He will be cleared to return once they are fully satisfied that his injury has completely resolved."

The 33-year-old has previously struggled with concussion symptoms that also kept him on the sidelines at times.

When he played at Toulon in France in 2021 he spent three months out after suffering three concussions in the season.

open image in gallery Eben Etzebeth in action ( AFP via Getty Images )

He was also out with concussion after being hurt playing for South Africa against England at Twickenham in 2016 and again in Super Rugby action in 2019.

Etzebeth’s problems come amid increased scrutiny on head injuries in rugby.

Indeed, rugby rolls on amid a lawsuit launched in 2020 against the game’s governing bodies by more than 200 former players, many of whom have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other irreversible neurological impairments.

The testimonies, from the likes of ex-Wales international Alix Popham and England’s 2003 World Cup-winning hooker Steve Thompson, as to how their day-to-day lives are impacted by what they believe is the effect of head injuries sustained during their rugby careers are heart-wrenching.

The sport has responded to the tidal wave of medical evidence that has emerged over the last decade which details the lifelong impact that concussions and brain injuries have on the sufferers, by making some shifts towards limiting head contact and prioritising player welfare.

Etzebeth became the most-capped Springbok player of all time in 2024, surpassing the tally of Victor Matfield. He made his Test debut in 2012.