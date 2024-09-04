Support truly

England rugby head coach Steve Borthwick has the full backing of the Rugby Football Union after chief executive Bill Sweeney expressed his dismay at the shock exit of Felix Jones and Aled Walters.

Walters, the influential head of strength and conditioning, defected to Andy Farrell’s Ireland last month, while defence coach Jones is negotiating release from his 12-month notice period after unexpectedly handing in his resignation.

World Cup winners with South Africa as part of Rassie Erasmus’ management team, the duo were important figures in Borthwick‘s plans to turn his players into world champions in 2027.

It has been reported that Jones, the mastermind of England’s increasingly-effective blitz defensive system, was “unhappy with the unstable working environment”, but Sweeney does not recognise this description of the team that has taken strides forward this year.

“We are deeply disappointed that this has taken place with no indication that it was going to happen. It came out of the blue,” Sweeney said.

“I feel for Steve. Steve has made some choices and has brought some people in and I feel for him at the moment.

Felix Jones has resigned as England defence coach ( PA Wire )

“We’ve seen some good momentum and progression in terms of how the England team has been playing under Steve as head coach.

“There is huge excitement around the squad about how the team played at the back end of the Six Nations and on the summer tour to New Zealand, which was really encouraging.

“We’ve got the autumn coming up, so for that to happen was massively disappointing.

“What I can say though is that Steve has absolute 100 per cent support from us - from me personally and of the RFU.

“I can also say categorically he has the full support 100 per cent of the squad. The players are very keen to get this message across that they feel they’re building something special now.”

The upheaval is reminiscent of the Eddie Jones era, which was notable for a destructively-high turnover of backroom staff, but Sweeney rejects the comparison.

“It’s not correct to compare this situation with the previous regime. I don’t believe the circumstances are the same. It’s a completely different situation,” he said.

RFU chiefs Bill Sweeney and Conor O’Shea have given their backing to Steve Borthwick ( Getty Images )

“It’s a valid question and of course we should be concerned. We are concerned and get involved in it, but it’s not right to compare the two situations.”

The RFU have yet to agree a new contract with skills coach Kevin Sinfield, who was due to step down after the summer tour, but on Wednesday it revealed more details of the enhanced elite player squad that has been formed under the newly-agreed Professional Game Partnership.

It gives Borthwick control of the management of up to 25 players when they are on club duty. However, while he will be able to dictate on medical and sport science matters - such as when a player undergoes surgery - he will not have the power to determine selection.

The possibility of conflict between club and country will come if Borthwick and a club director of rugby disagree over the timing of a player’s operation or stand down period on medical grounds, thereby making him unavailable for domestic duty.

The RFU insists the creation of an independent board will help bring any flashpoints to a resolution.

