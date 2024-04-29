Ex-Scotland captain Stuart Hogg ‘reset’ in rehab after arrest

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Stuart Hogg has revealed checking into a rehabilitation centre allowed him to “reset” after the former Scotland captain was arrested and charged by police following an incident in his hometown of Hawick earlier this year.

Scotland’s all-time leading scorer was arrested at a property in the Scottish Borders on February 25. Hogg retired from playing ahead of the Rugby World Cup last year and announced a desire for a new career.

Hogg posted a message on social media on Sunday and said he wanted to “learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged” while in rehab.

Following his arrest, the 31-year-old was “released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date”, Police Scotland said.

Hogg said: “I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think.

“I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.

“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged.

“It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why l acted as I did.”

Hogg added: “Personal, private issues being played out in the public eye and online abuse are things that have impacted me significantly. I’ve not been able to deal with it. Online abuse is not okay.

“Having some time away has allowed me to see the world differently, be grateful for the things I have and most importantly, be excited about what is in front of me in the short, medium and long term.

“Thank you to everyone who has been in touch and offered support, friendship and love. You have helped me through the darkest of times and I will look forward to embracing what is next with you all.”