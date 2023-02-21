Tom Curry’s England return delayed further

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Curry’s hopes of making his England comeback against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday have been delayed because of an unspecified leg problem.

Curry was poised to make his first international appearance since the autumn having recovered from a torn hamstring, but he has been forced to withdraw from the reduced 26-man squad named by Steve Borthwick.

The Sale flanker’s twin brother Ben has been drafted in as his replacement but there is no place in the squad for back-rower Ben Earl, who made an impact off the bench against Scotland and Italy.

Tom Dunn, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Bevan Rodd, George Ford and Sam Simmonds are the other players released from the initial squad named at the start of this week.

Courtney Lawes is present as he closes in on his first England appearance since leading the July tour to Australia.

Lawes’ season has been heavily disrupted by concussion, neck, glute and calf injuries but he will play some part in the Six Nations showdown in Cardiff, either at lock or blindside flanker.

There will be at least one guaranteed change to the starting XV after Ollie Hassell-Collins was ruled out of the Round 3 clash because of a knee problem.

Anthony Watson and the uncapped Cadan Murley are retained as wing cover, while Henry Arundell being promoted off the bench is another option.