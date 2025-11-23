England flanker Tom Curry branded a ‘bully’ after tunnel bust-up with Argentina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi described Tom Curry as a “bully” and accused the England flanker of shoving him during an expletive-filled tunnel bust up after Sunday’s 27-23 defeat at Allianz Stadium.

The Pumas were incensed by Curry’s 75th-minute tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia that forced the full-back to leave the field with a suspected ACL knee injury and meant his side finished the match with 14 men.

Curry’s challenge was punished with a penalty but not referred to the television match official.

Contepomi left the coach’s box to protest at the challenge and at the final whistle a huge scuffle erupted between the teams that then extended to the Argentina boss’ flashpoint with Curry.

“Curry, let me say, it is probably part of his nature to bully people. He came into the tunnel and he gave me a little smack. He is 27, strong. I am 48,” Contepomi said.

“I was standing there. He was coming to say ‘hi’ to one of our coaches (Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe), but Fernandez said ‘no, no’ because we were upset because he was reckless and broke our player’s knee.

“When he came I said ‘mate, you broke his knee’, he said ‘f*** off’ and pushed me. Maybe that’s the way he is. I don’t know him. I’m not happy with the situation.

“After breaking someone’s knee you need to be at least humble enough and respectful to say sorry I did something wrong. But he went the opposite.

“Maybe it’s his way of being a bully. If we want bullies in this game, good on them. I know it’s rugby, but if we don’t look after each other in rugby, it could be dangerous.”

England head coach Steve Borthwick leapt to Curry’s defence but insisted he had no knowledge of the details of what happened in the tunnel.

“Tom Curry’s character is impeccable. He’s a fantastic team man, a very respectful guy. His character is unquestionable,” Borthwick said.

“As for the incident in the tunnel, clearly I’m aware there was an incident. I didn’t see it, I wasn’t there, I was in the changing room at the time.

“I wouldn’t want that, in any instance, to be the centre of attention of what was a tough, hard Test match where two teams really went at it for the afternoon and that’s all I’ve got to say really about it.”

England completed a clean sweep of victories this month after withstanding a late Argentina fightback, registering their 11th victory in the process.

“It was a tough arm wrestle of a Test match against an Argentina team who kicked it as far as they could or contestable. The players found a way,” Borthwick said.

“The team is developing, the way we said it would. There’s plenty of work still to be done, there’s plenty to improve upon. We’re excited about the potential of the team moving forward.”