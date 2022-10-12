Wales flanker Alisha Butchers ruled out of World Cup due to knee injury

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales flanker Alisha Butchers has been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup due to a knee injury.

Butchers, who was named Wales Women Player of the Year in June, sustained the injury in the team’s 18-15 win over Scotland in the opening round. The flanker scored a try in the match which was won with a last-minute kick from Wales scrum-half Keira Bevan.

“We are extremely disappointed for her, she is a huge part of our group, both on and off the field,” Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said. “What is important now is that we get her fixed as quickly as possible and give her the best care so we can get her back on the field.

“It is a big loss, but it gives someone else an opportunity and the next person has got to step up.”

A replacement has not yet been announced but it is expected to come before Wales take on defending champions New Zealand on Sunday.

That is not where the injury headache ends for Wales either as second row Georgia Evans is a doubt for the Black Ferns match after taking a shoulder knock last weekend.

Cunningham told BBC Wales on his other injury concerns: “She [Evans] has still got a sore shoulder, she can do a bit more training, but we will have to gauge the next 24 hours to see where she is at.

“Gwen Crabb trained today and is coming back, Gwenllian Pyrs has done some more, they are up for selection.”

Wales are currently second in Pool A behind leaders New Zealand.