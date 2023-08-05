Wales vs England LIVE: Rugby World Cup warm-up score and latest updates from Cardiff

Marcus Smith will look to lay down a marker before England’s Rugby World Cup squad is selected (Action Images via Reuters)

England’s players have one final chance to impress before head coach Steve Borthwick names his Rugby World Cup squad on Monday as they travel to Cardiff to take on Wales this afternoon.

Wales, meanwhile, have another couple of weeks before their squad is announced, but a number of those on the fringes of the squad will be hoping to stake their claim for a spot.

Warren Gatland’s side were beaten by their visitors at the Principality Stadium during the Six Nations and will want a measure of revenge as Jac Morgan captains his country for the first time.

England include three debutants in their matchday 23, with flanker Tom Pearson making a first start and No 8 Tom Willis and livewire hooker Theo Dan aiming to make an impression from the bench.

