Welsh wing pair ruled out of England clash in double Six Nations injury blow

Wales have suffered a double blow ahead of their Six Nations finale against England with wings Tom Rogers and Josh Adams being released from the squad due to injuries.

Rogers suffered a fractured thumb during the 35-29 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield and was forced off after just 10 minutes.

Adams, meanwhile, sustained a hamstring injury in training and has not featured since the opening two Six Nations games.

“Rogers sustained a fractured thumb against Scotland at the weekend that requires surgery, while Adams is released due to a hamstring injury in training that requires a period of rehabilitation that will be undertaken at his club,” the Welsh Rugby Union said.

Wales saw the pair’s fellow back-three player Liam Williams ruled out of the tournament after he suffered a knee injury in the competition opener against France.

Interim head coach Matt Sherratt has opted not to call anyone into his squad, with 21-year-old Gloucester wing Josh Hathaway now a potential starter on Saturday.

Sherratt could also consider moving Hathaway’s Gloucester colleague Max Llewellyn from the centre, or pick Joe Roberts – Rogers’ Murrayfield replacement – in a wing role.

open image in gallery Josh Adams will return to Cardiff to rehabilitate his hamstring injury ( PA )

But a call-up for three-cap Hathaway seems the most likely option as Wales bid to avoid a 17th successive Test defeat and 11th Six Nations loss on the bounce.

England, in contrast, will arrive at the Principality Stadium as title contenders, although a France victory over Scotland later on Saturday would guarantee Les Bleus Six Nations silverware.

Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins made his Test debut against England in 1991, and eight years later kicked a last-gasp conversion of Scott Gibbs’ try that denied Clive Woodward’s team a Grand Slam at Wembley.

And Jenkins has no doubt where the fixture traditionally lies in terms of its importance to both countries.

“It’s the game that everyone dreams of playing in as a young kid. I certainly did when I was growing up,” former Wales fly-half Jenkins said.

open image in gallery Neil Jenkins is Wales’s long-serving kicking coach ( PA Archive )

“Then I was lucky enough to win my first cap against England in Cardiff in 1991. It’s a massive game, and that never changes, not just for us but for everyone.

“They will be looking forward to coming here because they have got something to play for. But we’ve also got something to play in trying to get that win.

“There is definitely no greater motivation for a Welsh side than playing against an England team going for something.”

Wales’ last Test match victory came against 2023 World Cup pool opponents Georgia, and Warren Gatland departed as head coach following a dismal 22-15 loss to Italy last month.

Sherratt’s three-game stint will come to an end after England’s Cardiff visit, although he has undoubtedly made an impact, instilling a confidence and creativity that was previously lacking.

On the last 18 months, Jenkins added: “It has been tough – a roller-coaster ride. It hasn’t been easy, but you keep your head down, stay professional and work as hard as you can to make the players better.

“I know it is tough when you are not winning and things don’t go your way, but at some point it will turn.

“It would be brilliant if it turned on Saturday, and it would be lovely to perform and win at home, especially against England in front of our own fans.”

PA