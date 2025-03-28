Sean Lynn urges Wales to embrace mighty England challenge in front of record crowd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Wales head coach Sean Lynn has urged his side to embrace the challenge and occasion as they face Women’s Six Nations powerhouses England in front of a record crowd in Cardiff.

Lynn, appointed ahead of this Women’s Six Nations campaign, will take charge on home soil for the first time after Wales opened with a narrow defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh.

The task is mighty for the hosts as England come to town having lost just once in their last 52 Tests, with victory likely out of reach for the home side.

Wales can, though, count on the support of a strong crowd at the Principality Stadium with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) hopeful of selling in excess of 20,000 tickets, a record for a Welsh women's team event in Wales.

And Lynn has encouraged his team to relish the opportunity to test themselves against the reigning champions.

“When you're growing up it's all about Wales v England, and playing in the Principality with a record crowd it's something we are really proud of,” Lynn, who has made two changes to his starting side, said.

“We're so excited and it's what these girls deserve, playing at the Principality and having 18,000 [tickets sold]. I'm hoping we're going to get to the 20,000 mark.

“We've set out some small challenges for us, what we want to be getting out of it, I just want to make sure that we can put England in a tough place and see how they react. Sport is about pressure. Defensively we have to be on point, mistakes are going to happen but it's that fight I want to see from the girls.”

open image in gallery Sean Lynn (centre) worked closely with a number of Red Roses players at Gloucester-Hartpury ( Getty Images )

Four members of the England starting fifteen worked with Lynn at Gloucester-Hartpury this season as the popular coach led the team to a third consecutive Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) title.

Red Roses skipper Zoe Aldcroft co-captains the side alongside international teammate Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, who is one of a number of senior figures recalled to John Mitchell’s starting team.

Aldcroft has backed Lynn to instigate a turnaround as he looks to transform Wales’ fortunes after a wooden spoon in last year’s tournament.

“I wish him the absolute best of luck,” the England captain said ahead of the tournament. “He’s been unbelievable for us at Gloucester-Hartpury with the culture he has created.

“If he can go and do that with Wales, I think that is something they’ve really needed over the last few years. When you have a good culture, that is when you start seeing performances on the pitch as well.”