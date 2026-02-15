Wales vs France live: Struggling hosts face daunting test against Six Nations favourites in Cardiff
Can Steve Tandy’s side spring an almighty shock over Les Bleus?
Wales face another daunting day as their Six Nations campaign continues with a meeting with championship favourites France in Cardiff.
Steve Tandy’s side have suffered heavy defeats in their last three outings, with the scale of their decline illustrated last weekend in a meek and naive showing against England. A 48-7 thrashing followed similarly sizeable scorelines against New Zealand and South Africa in the autumn, and things do not get any easier as the hosts return to the Principality Stadium.
In another indicator of the Welsh plight, a few empty seats are likely to greet a French side itching to get going again after dismissing Ireland in their opener. Fabien Galthie’s men have had plenty of time to rest and recharge from round one, and though injuries have struck in midfield, France may just be eyeing another statement showing.
Follow all of the latest from the Six Nations clash with our live blog below:
France forced into midfield rethink for Wales clash in Six Nations
France have been forced to name a new-look centre pairing for their Six Nations clash with Wales after both Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere were ruled out by injury.
The Bordeaux Begles duo had impressed outside of clubmate Matthieu Jalibert in France’s opening win over Ireland, but will miss the trip to Cardiff. Moefana has suffered a minor knock to the knee, while Depoortere reportedly has a calf issue and Toulouse’s Kalvin Gourgues is also out of the encounter having featured off the bench last week.
Fabien Galthie has again prioritised club cohesion with 20-year-old Pau centre Fabien Brau-Boirie set for a debut alongside Emilien Gailleton, who has won 11 caps.
France forced into midfield rethink for Wales clash in Six Nations
Olly Cracknell set for Six Nations debut as Wales reveal team to face France
No 8 Olly Cracknell is set for his Six Nations debut as Steve Tandy makes four changes to his Wales team to face France in Cardiff.
Cracknell’s inclusion means a reshuffle to the back row that began the heavy defeat to England, with Aaron Wainwright moving to the blindside and Alex Mann wearing the seven shirt.
Tandy swaps props with Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis promoted from the bench as Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin take replacement roles, while Joe Hawkins is preferred to Ben Thomas at inside centre, and will partner clubmate Eddie James.
Wales face another daunting challenge as they welcome the tournament favourites to the Principality Stadium, having conceded an average of nearly 58 points across their last three outings.
Olly Cracknell set for Six Nations debut as Wales reveal team to face France
Wales vs France live
The second round of the Six Nations concludes in Cardiff as Wales face up to another daunting task with France in town. The woes continue for Welsh rugby with empty seats expected today at the Principality Stadium after an opening drubbing by England - and another sizeable scoreline could be on the cards against the tournament favourites.
Can Steve Tandy’s side spring an almighty shock? We’ll find out from 3.10pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks