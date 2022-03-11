Round Four of the 2022 Six Nations begins in Cardiff as Wales host championship favourites France at the Principality Stadium.

France will be hoping to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive ahead of a final round meeting with England in Paris.

Fabien Galthie’s side were outstanding at times against Scotland before the fallow week, while Wales will be hoping to bounce back form a narrow defeat to England.

There was plenty to encourage Wayne Pivac in how his side rallied at Twickenham but France will provide a significant challenge under the Friday night lights.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Wales vs France?

The match will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Friday 11 March at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting from 7.30pm. It will also be available to stream live and for free on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Team News

Wales were boosted by the return to fitness of Josh Navidi during the fallow week, and the explosive, versatile back-rower steps straight into the starting side. He is opposite Seb Davies, the lock-cum-flanker having been handed the number six shirt as Wayne Pivac again looks at a different combination and balance in his back-row.

Gareth Thomas is set for just a second start in international rugby as Wyn Jones is demoted to a bench role, while Jonathan Davies adds plenty of experience and defensive steel to the midfield with Nick Tompkins unavailable after a concussion. Josh Adams and Tomas Francis have, however, been cleared to play after their own head knocks.

France have suffered some late Covid disruption to their side, with wing Damian Penaud and second row Romain Taofifenua ruled out after positive tests. With Gabin Villiere fit to return to the side, Yoram Moefana swaps wings to fill the vacancy left by Penaud, while Taofifenua’s absence from the matchday 23 sees Fabien Galthie revert to a conventional 5-3 bench split, with young Toulouse flyer Matthis Lebel called in. Mohamed Haouas is set to make his first appearance of the tournament with the tighthead back available after receiving a suspended prison sentence for his role in a number of burglaries in Montpellier.

Galthie had a real injury scare on Tuesday when captain and irrepressible scrum-half Antoine Dupont took a blow to the biceps, but his withdrawal from training was described as precautionary. Gael Fickou has been struggling with the flu but has been named in the starting side.

Line-ups

Wales XV (1-15): Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Seb Davies, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau; Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar; Josh Adams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Alex Cuthbert, Liam Williams.

Reserves: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Ross Moriarty, Jac Morgan, Kieran Hardy, Gareth Anscombe, Louis Rees-Zammit.

France XV (1-15): Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse; Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (c), Romain Ntamack; Gabin Villiere, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana; Melvyn Jaminet.

Substitutes: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin; Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos, Matthis Lebel.

Odds

Wales win: 39/10

Draw: 33/1

France win: 3/11

Prediction

This is beginning to feel more and more like the year this brilliant young French side announces themselves with a Six Nations crown. The Principality Stadium will be rocking for the first Friday night Six Nations fixture in Cardiff since 2019 and a Wales win should not at all be ruled out, but France have both the ability and mentality to keep their Grand Slam march on track. Wales 19-27 France