Cardiff Arms Park will host tonight’s match (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Wales look to pull off a huge upset as they host undefeated France in the Women’s Six Nations. The visitors are aiming to continue their Grand Slam bid and victory at Cardiff Arms Park would go halfway to setting up a potential title decider against England Women’s Rugby next weekend.

Wales coach Ioan Cunningham will be expecting a response after his side suffered a heavy defeat to England last time out. Wales came into the match on the back of consecutive wins to open their campaign but despite a resilient effort, a 58-5 defeat at Kingsholm was a crushing blow.

France come into the match with an impressive recent record against the Welsh and have won their past five Six Nations meetings. Les Bleues have beaten Italy, Ireland and Scotland so far to keep their Grand Slam hopes on track, and Wales would be doing England a significant favour if they can spring an upset under the floodlights.

England face Ireland on Sunday and if the two unbeaten sides come through this weekend unscathed, it would set up a Women’s Six Nations grand slam decider in Bayonne on the final weekend of the campaign. Follow live updates from Wales vs France in the Women’s Six Nations, below: