Wales vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations rugby updates and latest news from Cardiff

Six Nations 2022: Follow live as Wales attempt to end their tournament on a high on a historic afternoon for Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 19 March 2022 13:08
<p>Wales play Italy in Cardiff </p>

Wales play Italy in Cardiff

Follow live coverage as Wales host Italy on the final weekend of the Six Nations in Cardiff.

Defending champions Wales were beaten 13-9 by leaders France last time out and will be hoping to bounce back on what promises to be an emotional day for Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones. Fly-half Biggar will become the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country while lock Jones adds more history to a stellar career by hitting the 150-cap landmark - a feat never previously achieved in international rugby.

Italy have made two changes to the team that lost to Scotland with coach Kieran Crowley handing full-back Ange Capuozzo his first start and bringing in lock Marco Fuser. The Azzurri are bottom of the standings after losing all four of their games so far and are looking to avoid a 37th consecutive defeat in the competition.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Principality Stadium:

Super Saturday

Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2022 13:07
Italy’s Six Nations

Even if they secure what would be a shock win today, Italy cannot climb off the foot of the Six Nations table, but that does ot mean it has been a tournament without success. Kieran Crowley has begun to put together his preferred squad and strategies and there are signs that some of his favoured combinations are really beginning to gel.

I thought Italy were good against Scotland, and in time they should be able to better keep their composure and convert the opportunities they created - one would hope that they can play with the same togetherness and imagination away from the Stadio Olimpico.

Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2022 13:04
Wales’ Six Nations

Given their pre-tournament injury list, it always felt unlikely that Wales were going to mount a serious challenge to defend their Six Nations title. Having begun so terribly against Ireland, possibly the worst Welsh performance in recent memory, Wayne Pivac has steadied things a bit, but there is a sense that he could do with a compelling, dominant showing today to win back the public’s faith.

The attack has been criticised most heavily - the Welsh side picked today has a very adventurous edge, so we’ll see if they can answer a few questions.

Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2022 12:58
Cover stars

Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2022 12:50
Cardiff Milestones for Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar

The action begins in Cardiff, with the Principality Stadium steeling itself, ready for the roar as two of Wales’ finest servants bring up rather significant milestones.

Talking points for Wales vs Italy

Wales aiming to finish Six Nations campaign on a high against an Italian side who will finish bottom again

Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2022 12:49
Plenty to play for

There are only two sides still in with a shot of securing the Six Nations crown, but that does not mean that there is nothing riding upon today’s fixtures for those out of the race. Wales know a win is a must against Italy, but Kieran Crowley’s side have improved and improved throughout this tournament, and could pounce on any lurking fragility.

After it emerged that six, mostly senior, players had to be disciplined last week, Scotland are in need of good on-field news to steady a suddenly rocky ship - but their task is tough in Dublin against a highly-motivated Ireland side with a point to prove and a championship chance.

And then there is England, staring at another bottom-half finish unless France’s Grand Slam party is spoiled. Another defeat would make it four wins in ten in the last two campaigns for Eddie Jones, and there are a few knives being sharpened...

Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2022 12:40
Six Nations Permutations

Six Nations 2022: What are the title permutations and who can still win?

There are many ways in which the Six Nations title could be won on Saturday

Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2022 12:32
Wales vs Italy kicks off Six Nations Super Saturday

Super Saturday is here! The Six Nations closes in traditional style with a back-to-back-to-back triple header, commencing in Cardiff, continuing in Dublin and concluding in Paris, and there’s plenty to get to, so let’s get going...

France determined to crown resurgence against wounded England

Fabien Galthie’s side can secure their first grand slam and Six Nations title in 12 years in front of an expectant Stade de France

Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2022 12:30
Lawrence Ostlere19 March 2022 12:25

