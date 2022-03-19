Wales play Italy in Cardiff (AP)

Follow live coverage as Wales host Italy on the final weekend of the Six Nations in Cardiff.

Defending champions Wales were beaten 13-9 by leaders France last time out and will be hoping to bounce back on what promises to be an emotional day for Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones. Fly-half Biggar will become the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country while lock Jones adds more history to a stellar career by hitting the 150-cap landmark - a feat never previously achieved in international rugby.

Italy have made two changes to the team that lost to Scotland with coach Kieran Crowley handing full-back Ange Capuozzo his first start and bringing in lock Marco Fuser. The Azzurri are bottom of the standings after losing all four of their games so far and are looking to avoid a 37th consecutive defeat in the competition.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Principality Stadium: