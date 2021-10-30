Wales vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest score and updates from autumn international fixture today
Follow all the action from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as Wales take on the All Blacks
Wales welcome New Zealand to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to kick-off their Autumn International campaign.
It is nearly seven decades since Wales last beat New Zealand, an infamous run of ignominy. Wayne Pivac’s side are particularly depleted for their encounter with an All Blacks side fresh from putting a ton on the USA last weekend, with an already lengthy injury list extended by Ken Owens’ withdrawal. Pivac has also been unable to pick any of his England-based players, with this encounter falling outside of the World Rugby stipulated window for autumn international fixtures.
New Zealand arrive in Cardiff with a typically outstanding squad, led by Sam Whitelock in the absence of Sam Cane and with Beauden Barrett chosen ahead of Richie Mo’unga at fly-half on his 100th cap. Barrett faces off against former New Zealand Under-20s team-mate Gareth Anscombe at ten, who has battled back from a serious injury and returns to international rugby against the country of his birth. For the first time in a long while due to the coronavirus pandemic a capacity crowd is expected at the Principality Stadium, where the roof will be open on a wet and wild autumn night as Wales look to break their long drought. Follow all the action below, live.
Wales 3-13 New Zealand
Jordie Barrett knocks over the three points, though it could have been more.
Wales 3-10 New Zealand
24 min: New Zealand work through the phases and put huge pressure on the Wales tryline, with Perenara darting close and then Laulala squeezing in by the posts, but the TMO replay shows he spilled the ball forwards as he went to touch it down, and that’s a bit of a break for the Welsh. All the same, the play is brought back for a penalty and the All Blacks will have a simple kick.
Missed penalty! Wales 3-10 New Zealand
23 min: A bit scrappy from the All Blacks. Moments after Jordie Barrett misses a penalty, Beauden Barrett gets away with a senseless kick down the line which, luckily for him, hits a Wales body and squirts away for a New Zealand lineout.
Wales 3-10 New Zealand
19 min: This is a major blow for Wales – captain Alun Wyn Jones goes down in pain after attempting a tackle on Jordie Barrett, and it seems he has re-injured his shoulder. His match is over, and that could be the end of his autumn before it really began.
Penalty! Wales 3-10 New Zealand
Aaron Wainwright is penalised for not rolling away and that’s a penalty to New Zealand in a very inviting position. Jordie Barrett slots the points from 25 yards, central position. The seven-point lead is restored.
Wales vs New Zealand
A look at that early try by Beaden Barrett:
Wales 3-7 New Zealand
16 min: A clever crossfield kick by Barrett to left wing Ioane, who kicks and runs, but Josh Adams is wise to it and gets back just in time to touch down over his own try line. Wales pinned back a little here.
Wales 3-7 New Zealand
13 min: We have the first scrum of the match, and New Zealand quickly use it from their own put in. But Wales pressure brilliantly in the following move and and force an error – Wales put in this time, on the All Blacks 22.
Wales 3-7 New Zealand
11 min: Wales wanted a yellow card for Beauden Barrett there but it’s only a penalty, just inside their own half. A few questions asked to the referee but he’s not having any of it.
Wales 3-7 New Zealand
10 min: Anscombe spills in contact and New Zealand counter before kicking long and giving chase. Wales attempt to surge up the other end with McNicholl but his pass his intercepted, spilled, and the referee must now decide whether it was an accidental spill or a deliberate manoeuvre. TMO checking.
