Wales host New Zealand in their opening Autumn Nations Series fixture today hoping to end a run of 32 successive defeats against the All Blacks.

New Zealand has not lost to Wales since 1953 but suffered home defeats to Ireland and Argentina this year while dropping to fourth in the world rankings.

Wales were hammered 54-16 by the All Blacks last November, before Wayne Pivac’s side endured a difficult Six Nations campaign that included a defeat to Italy.

But with a year to go until the World Cup, Wales will look to get off to the perfect start by becoming the latest side to inflict defeat on New Zealand.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs New Zealand?

The match will kick off at 3:15pm GMT on Saturday 5 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed Dragons wing Rio Dyer a Test debut against New Zealand. The 22-year-old starts, with Josh Adams, who had been nursing a hand injury, not in the matchday 23.

Elsewhere, Leigh Halfpenny will make his Wales return after a 16-month absence from Test rugby. The Scarlets full-back suffered serious knee ligament damage during Wales’ victory over Canada last year.

Hooker Ken Owens, who has not played for Wales since the 2021 Six Nations due to a back problem, starts in the front-row alongside Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis.

Pivac has replaced injured fly-half Dan Biggar with Gareth Anscombe, while captain Justin Tipuric and his fellow openside flanker Tommy Reffell pack down in the back-row, with Taulupe Faletau at number eight.

Cardiff’s Tomos Williams has won the scrum-half vote ahead of Kieran Hardy, with considerable replacements’ bench experience provided by Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Priestland.

Meanwhile, New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has welcomed back several of the All Blacks’ star names to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Foster makes wholesale changes from the team that beat Japan last weekend, including starts for the likes of Beauden Barrett, his brother Jordie and Aaron Smith.

Sam Whitelock captains the side due to Sam Cane suffering a tour-ending injury in Japan, with Scott Barrett partnering Whitelock in the second-row following Brodie Retallick’s suspension.

There are just three changes from the line-up that defeated Rugby Championship opponents Australia 40-14 in Auckland almost six weeks ago. Wing Will Jordan, Retallick and flanker Akira Ioane all drop out of the starting XV.

Starting line-ups

Wales: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. Louis Rees-Zammit, 13. George North, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Ken Owens, 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Justin Tipuric, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16. Ryan Elias, 17. Nicky Smith, 18. Dillon Lews, 19. Alun Wyn Jones, 20. Christ Tshiunza, 21. Kieran Hardy, 22. Rhys Priestland, 23. Owen Watkin

New Zealand: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ione, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Sam Whitelock, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Ardie Savea,

Replacements: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tuou Vaa’i, 20. Akira Ioane, 21. Brad Weber, 22. David Havili, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown