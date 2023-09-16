Wales vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup team news and latest updates

Christ Tshiunza (L) and Dafydd Jenkins warm up during the Wales training session (Getty Images)

Wales will look to continue their winning start to the Rugby World Cup when they take on Portugal at the Stade de Nice this afternoon.

Dan Biggar starred for Warren Gatland’s side in their opening clash against Fiji. He kicked 12 points before hobbling off the pitch in the second half with a minor knock. Fiji fought back late on but Wales’ defensive stability ensured they held on for a thrilling 32-26 win. Gatland has made 13 changes to today’s starting line-up with wing Louis Rees-Zammit and number eight Taulupe Faletau retaining their spots.

This encounter will be Portugal’s first match of the tournament on just their second appearance at the World Cup following an exit at the pool stage in 2007. Thirteen players in the starting team play their club rugby in France, but hooker Mike Tadjer is the only player who plays in the Top 14, for Perpignan.

